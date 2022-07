The wealth gap between the top tenth of households and those in the middle has ballooned to a record £1.2 million per adult, according to a think tank.Aspirations that used to be achievable for at least some less wealthy households, such as saving and becoming a homeowner, are increasingly out of reach, the Resolution Foundation said.It made the findings in Arrears Fears, the foundation’s third annual wealth audit of Britain – in partnership with the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust.In 2006 the average household among the richest tenth held wealth of close to £900,000 more per adult than a family in the...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO