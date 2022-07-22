ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Senators sound alarm on TikTok

By Jessica Melugin
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perceived threat of Chinese spying through the popular social media app TikTok has leaders in both parties sounding the alarm and urging a federal response. The video-sharing service is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms globally and has approximately 80 million users in the United States. But critics worry...

Washington Examiner

Decertifying Joe Biden's 2020 win would be pointless and stupid

Former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. He really did. It might have been a narrow loss — a matter of 40,000 votes in a handful of key states — but it was a loss all the same. And any objections to the conduct of that election, at this point, are moot, at least insofar as the 2020 result is concerned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Possibly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip – Ukraine Official Calls His Lively Appearance 'Uncharacteristic'

A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: ​​Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republicans and Dems get into fierce debate on assault weapons ban: GOP Senators say Indiana Good Samaritan mall shooting shows why guns ARE needed as activist David Hogg gets KICKED OUT

Gun control was yet again a key focus on Capitol Hill Wednesday when the Senate Judiciary Committee debated mass shootings and the House Judiciary marked up an assault weapons ban for the first time in two decades. The Democratic-controlled House panel debated legislation that would ban certain assault-style rifles like...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor blames the migrant crisis on the wrong culprit

The border crisis has reached New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too happy about it. “New York has been and will always be a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms,” Adams said in a Tuesday statement . “These very same humanitarian values apply to those who are experiencing homelessness. In New York City, we have both a moral — and legal — obligation to house anyone who is experiencing homelessness for any reason.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP's future

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When former President Donald Trump took the stage before a crowd of more than 5,000 young conservative activists in Tampa this weekend, he received the rock star’s welcome he’s grown accustomed to over the seven years in which he’s reshaped the Republican Party. One night earlier, it was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had the crowd on its feet as he headlined the day’s program at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. “To be honest, it’s like choosing between your favorite child,” said Leo Milik, 19, who lives in Barrington, Illinois, when asked whom he’d like to see as the party’s next nominee. Milik, wearing a “Trump was Right” baseball cap, said both Republicans “have their pros, they have their cons.” For now, he said, he’s leaning toward Trump.
TAMPA, FL
Washington Examiner

Officer beaten by rioters on Jan. 6 slams Hawley for running from mob

A former Washington, D.C., police officer who was assaulted during the riot at the Capitol used a derogatory word to describe Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) after viewing a video clip of the senator fleeing the mob of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. Michael Fanone told a reporter after Thursday's Jan....
WASHINGTON, DC

