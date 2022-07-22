Boston bound

The state of the U.S. Army (1918-39) Although World War I began in August 1914, the United States did not enter the war until April 6, 1917, after numerous U.S. merchant ships were sunk and casualties mounted from civilian ships being torpedoed or shelled by German U-boats. U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps troops took part in the last offensives that ended the war. By 1918 there were nearly 2.4 million men in the U.S. Army, and nearly 53,000 in the Marines. However, after the armistice was signed in November 1918, the U.S. armed forces were once again decreased in size. By 1919, the Army was reduced to just over 851,000 men, and by 1923, it was reduced further to just over 133,000 men.

