Chicago, IL

Chicago arrests fewer criminals and crime soars

By Christopher Tremoglie, Commentary Fellow
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent statistics show that a decrease in arrests throughout the country has correlated with soaring crime rates. It’s a revelation that defies left-wing criminal justice orthodoxy but not common sense. The logic is quite simple: the lower the number of criminals arrested after crimes committed, the more crime there will...

Joan Conway
2d ago

How does the evil perpetrate itself? Who feeds it? It has taken on a war-like occurrence with fresh mobsters. It means many parents are encouraging crime and murder. Don't you think?

WGN News

Charges announced in Red Line stabbing attack

CHICAGO — Five people have been charged in an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line.  Police said the five people attacked a 42-year-old man with knives and broken glass as he changed trains at North Ave and North Clybourn Friday morning. The man pulled out a knife and fought back and injured some of […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 women found shot in Gold Coast; offender in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police found two women shot while on foot patrol in Gold Coast Saturday morning. Police said officers were on patrol, in the 0-100 block of West Division around 3:17 a.m., when they heard shots and found two women shot. A 29-year-old woman was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

A 12-time convicted shoplifter shoplifted 18 more times while on bail for shoplifting, prosecutors say

A North Side woman with 12 shoplifting convictions in her background shoplifted 18 more times in Chicago while on bail for a pending shoplifting case, prosecutors alleged Friday. Ingrid Campos, 43, told police she targeted TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores “because her belief was they had no security and a no-chase policy,” Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Burke said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three shot while leaving funeral service at Chicago church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were shot outside a church on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday afternoon. It happened in the 0-100 block of East 108th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. The three men were leaving a funeral service when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside started shooting, striking the victims who were standing outside. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen shoulder and leg and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the upper thigh and was also transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Suspect in Burbank bank robbery at large

CHICAGO (CBS) – An unknown suspect robbed a Huntington Bank in Burbank on Thursday. The FBI responded to the robbery at the bank, located at 7901 South Harlem Ave., at around 10 a.m., according to an agency news release. At around 9:15 a.m., the male suspect presented a note...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in Grand Boulevard alley

CHICAGO - A boy was wounded by gunfire Saturday night while walking in Grand Boulevard on the South Side. The boy, 17, was walking in an alley in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. A bullet grazed his left...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Two Drivers Shooting at Each Other Crash Into Chicago Set of FX's ‘Justified: City Primeval’

Filming of Justified: City Primeval has been paused after two drivers who were shooting at each other crashed through the set Wednesday night. The cast and crew, including show star Timothy Olyphant, reportedly hit the ground and took cover when the cars sped through the barricades near Douglass Park on Chicago’s West Side. No one was injured, though authorities did find shell casings sprawled about. The FX crime drama will resume production on Monday, according to Deadline. The limited series will follow Olyphant as a US Marshal who leaves the Appalachian area of eastern Kentucky for Miami. It's a sequel to Justified, which ran from 2010 to 2015 to critical acclaim. The shooting came a day after a parking officer guarding the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in Brooklyn was shot dead. The 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro, was a father of three from Queens. No arrests have been made in that case.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Feds secure lengthy prison sentence, indictment against Chicago carjackers

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors recently secured a lengthy prison sentence for one Chicago carjacker who seriously injured a bicyclist while fleeing at high speeds, as well as a separate indictment against another man accused of stealing an SUV on Michigan Avenue. "The news cycle in Chicago is dominated by violence,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Riding along with Illinois State Police to witness how they use License Plate Readers to bust lawbreakers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summertime in Chicago is electric – festivals, fireworks, the lakeside breeze providing a sweet escape from the steamy pavement. But beneath it all runs a current of crime, and law enforcement is working hard every day to zap that crime out. One means of fighting that crime that you have likely heard about is LPRs - or license plate readers. Recently, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza rode along for a shift with Illinois State Police to see those LPRs in action. Armed with bulletproof vests and some camera equipment, Franza suited up and got in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Code Blue: Officers in crisis

In the past month alone, three Chicago police officers have died by suicide. We're taking a deeper look at what the department can do to provide better mental health support for their officers.
CHICAGO, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Attorney: Chicago cop who shot fleeing man will keep job

CHICAGO (AP) — The family attorney of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year said Thursday that the Chicago Police Board denied a recommendation to fire the officer. Police Board member Stephan Block reviewed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s investigation and recommendation of dismissal...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after UpRising Bakery & Café vandalized overnight

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake in the Hills bakery is canceling its planned brunch-time drag show after its café was vandalized overnight.The bakery received numerous threats and harassment.Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café.A homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall.The owner asked that nobody come out for the Starry Night Drag Brunch.Previously, the Lake in the Hills Police Department told us they had looked into complaints about the show, which didn't violate any local laws.They also told us while everyone's constitutional rights will be respected, officers are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who disrupts the brunch or the peace. LITHPD confirmed that a suspect is in custody. 
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL

