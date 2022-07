July 22, 2022 (Santee) -- Ronn Hall, a member of the Santee City Council for eight years, says he wants to keep the job and is running this November for another term. “There are some things that we’ve been working on and I’d like to see them through. There are a lot of things (new businesses) coming here, and I’d like to make sure they still come here, something other than chicken restaurants.”

