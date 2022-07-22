ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau of Land Management issues Fire Restrictions Order in Eastern WA

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane District of the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a Fire Restrictions Order affecting numerous counties in Eastern Washington, set to start at the beginning of July 22. The order affects BLM lands in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas,...

Yakima Herald Republic

Project site along Naches River can no longer be called the Nelson Dam

A water diversion point in the Naches River near U.S. 12 and Powerhouse Road can no longer be called the Nelson Dam. The Nelson project — or even just Nelson — will suffice as work continues on the $18.1 million effort to improve fish passage and recreation in the waterway, city of Yakima Water and Irrigation Manager David Brown said.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County hospitals faring OK amid statewide capacity crisis

Hospitals across Washington are facing issues with overcapacity not seen since the dramatic spread of omicron last winter. In Yakima County, the situation isn’t quite as bad, local hospital officials said. In a media briefing held by the Washington State Hospital Association earlier this week, hospital administrators from different...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Inslee Promotes Solar Power During Yakima Visit

Just in case Gov. Jay Inslee had forgotten about Central Washington's climate, Tuesday's hot temperatures and bright sunshine were a reminder of the Yakima Valley's typical summer weather — and how well-suited it is for solar energy. The three-term governor and his wife, Trudi — residents of Selah from...
YAKIMA, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burn ban in place in lower Kittitas County

LOWER KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County is implementing a burn ban in lower Kittitas County from Elk Heights east to the Columbia River due to high wildfire risk. The ban starts Saturday, July 23 at the start of the day. Under the ban, open burning will not be...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Japanese Beetle yard debris dump site opens in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - The Japanese Beetle Response Yard Debris Dump Site is now open at 875 Bridgeview Road in Grandview. This site is meant to keep the bugs from traveling into uncontaminated area. The site is open from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items you are...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A guide to outdoor summer adventures in the Yakima Valley

It’s the middle of summer in the Yakima Valley, and we are all looking for fun summer activities to fill our time. So here are just a few local, easy and cheap things to add to your summer bucket list. 1. Naches River Gardens U-Pick/We-Pick Raspberries. Located at 4151...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hiker Falls 120 Feet In Cascade Mountains

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA.- On Thursday night the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to the remote Joe Lake area of the Pacific Coast Trail in the Cascade Mountains. 36 year old Christina Ford of Camano Island hiked over seven hours into the remote area with her...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Opinion: Don't punish all Oregon boaters because of one person

Palmer Kellum: As a river homeowner and lifelong resident, hearing and seeing watercraft users comes with the territory.For over 60 years I've lived on the Willamette River, within three miles of Meldrum Bar. It's the best place in the world to live and, until recently, the best place to be a boater. In the past few years, Oregon's waterways have been inundated with regulations and ordinances. Our lakes and rivers are some of the most over-regulated in the country. Now there's another ordinance up for consideration. An egregious overreach that punishes all personal watercraft users for the actions of one...
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The DISGUSTING Reason This Idaho Highway Had To Be Plowed

This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Inslee announces plan to get more cops 'on the street A-S-A-P'

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday afternoon expressed his support for expanding the state Criminal Justice Training Center to regional campuses to speed up training, reduce vacancies in law enforcement, and recruit more candidates to be police officers. Inslee’s announcement comes a day after a...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Town Halls For Veterans Coming To Eastern Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C.- After months of frustration and confusion for veterans regarding a new Electronic Health Record System (EHRS), the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has agreed to hold two town halls for veterans in Eastern Washington this fall. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Veteran's Affairs...
SPOKANE, WA
WWEEK

A Lakefront Brawl Poisons Oregon’s Most Exclusive Waters

This story first ran in the April 27, 2005, edition of WW. On a clear spring afternoon, the view from the eastern end of Oswego Lake is like a page out of a Sierra Club calendar. Towering Douglas firs cling to hillsides that slope down to sparkling waters. A lone...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Why Gas Prices in Washington Are Falling

Weeks after gas prices in Washington state hit a record high, prices are starting to descend, due in part to lower local demand. In the Seattle area, gas prices are down 7% at $5.26 per gallon on July 18 from a peak of $5.65 last month, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
WASHINGTON STATE

