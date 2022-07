PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a suspect who hit and injured an officer and another person in southeast Portland on Sunday morning. PPB said just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a public safety support specialist (PS3) responded to a stolen vehicle in the 15300 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When the PS3 arrived at the blue pickup truck, he saw people around it. With the vehicle possibly being occupied, he called for an officer to respond.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO