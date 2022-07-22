ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: Dangerous heat lingers across New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
Dangerously hot temperatures will remain in New Jersey through the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that conditions will remain humid and oppressive, with daytime highs in the upper-90s.

OVERNIGHT: Storms move out, temperatures cool slightly to the upper-70s. Muggy conditions remain.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid, with daytime highs in the mid-90s. Overnight lows cool to the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear, but hazy conditions. Daytime highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Oppressively hot. Temperatures cool to the mid-70s overnight.

SUNDAY : Mix of sun and clouds. Humidity remains high. Daytime highs around 97 degrees. Temperatures dip to around 74 overnight.

COMING UP: Next chance for rainstorms is Monday. Temperatures remain in the 90s for much of the upcoming week.

