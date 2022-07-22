Tucker Carlson: Biden's COVID-19 positive test steps on vaccine message

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on the "timing" of President Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis amid recent gaffes by the president on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I don't question the diagnosis at all. I just questioned the timing of it. I mean, first you had that wacko cancer gaffe from two days ago, right? In which the media rushed to the defense: "Oh, no, he had skin cancer." That's not what we're talking about. We're talking about the fact that he said he got cancer from oil, and it made no sense. But now you have polling that shows that he's less popular than getting punched in the face. So there could be a reason for a lot of this, that they're just trying to hide him, because that's the only thing that works and perhaps maybe to generate some sympathy next week, they're going to say you know, "he has fibroids" because, as you know, men can get pregnant.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO