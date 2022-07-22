ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tucker Carlson: Biden's COVID-19 positive test steps on vaccine message

By Tucker Carlson
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." We're still shocked. Everyone else seems to have moved on to the next thing, but we still can't get over what we saw yesterday when Joe Biden stunned the world and announced during a press conference with no warning at all that he...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Washington Examiner

Republicans investigate Biden's firing of Trump-appointed immigration judges

The top two Republicans for judicial matters in the House and Senate have launched an investigation to determine if the Biden administration terminated federal immigration judges and replaced them with more progressive judges. Republicans on the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, Sen. Chuck Grassley (IA) and Rep. Jim Jordan (OH),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden

The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his Thursday positive COVID-19 test. "The Vice President is considered a close contact to President," a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. "There are no changes to her schedule." Harris previously...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Timing of Biden COVID-19 diagnosis is questionable, they're trying to hide him

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on the "timing" of President Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis amid recent gaffes by the president on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I don't question the diagnosis at all. I just questioned the timing of it. I mean, first you had that wacko cancer gaffe from two days ago, right? In which the media rushed to the defense: "Oh, no, he had skin cancer." That's not what we're talking about. We're talking about the fact that he said he got cancer from oil, and it made no sense. But now you have polling that shows that he's less popular than getting punched in the face. So there could be a reason for a lot of this, that they're just trying to hide him, because that's the only thing that works and perhaps maybe to generate some sympathy next week, they're going to say you know, "he has fibroids" because, as you know, men can get pregnant.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

NEW LOW: Biden approval rating hits all-time low, only 19% support among Hispanics, poll shows

President Biden's approval rating among Americans has dropped to 31%, hitting a new all-time low of his presidency, according to a new poll. The Quinnipac University survey released Wednesday also revealed the president's support among Hispanics stands at just 19%, while 71% of Americans said they do not want Biden to seek re-election in 2024. Among Democrats, only 40% said that they would like to see him run again, while 54% do not want Biden to be the Democratic nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Biden and Trump Repulse Voters as GOP Shows Signs of Becoming Normal Again

Is it possible to have buyers' regret on two presidents in a row? Americans seem to suffer just that when it comes to President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump. Just as important, the Republican Party shows signs of moving on from its status in recent years as little more than Trump's cult of personality. Polls suggest that many Republicans appear ready to reclaim their party's status as a movement of ideas and policies rather than a personal vehicle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Comments / 0

