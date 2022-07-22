Man dies after shooting near Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue. They found Tyreece Jefferson, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. In a 2:32 a.m. update, the Columbus Division of Police said its initial investigation found Jefferson was involved in an argument with a suspect before the shooting happened.

Emergency crews took Jefferson to a nearby hospital for treatment, but ultimately pronounced him dead at 10:41 p.m., police said. CPD did not release any information about a possible suspect as of Friday morning, but did ask anyone with information about the shooting to call its Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

Jefferson’s death marked the 77th homicide of 2022 in Columbus, according to CPD.