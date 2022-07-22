ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man dies after shooting near Columbus bar

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRd02_0goSyaa300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue. They found Tyreece Jefferson, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. In a 2:32 a.m. update, the Columbus Division of Police said its initial investigation found Jefferson was involved in an argument with a suspect before the shooting happened.

Emergency crews took Jefferson to a nearby hospital for treatment, but ultimately pronounced him dead at 10:41 p.m., police said. CPD did not release any information about a possible suspect as of Friday morning, but did ask anyone with information about the shooting to call its Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

Jefferson’s death marked the 77th homicide of 2022 in Columbus, according to CPD.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road on Monday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Stephon Moore suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Man shot, robbed outside of Columbus-area bar

One man was shot and robbed of a necklace following an incident outside of a Reynoldsburg Bar. According to Columbus Police, just before 3 a.m. on July 25, two brothers were talking to an unknown man outside of the Thirsty Turtle Bar, which is located at 2683 Independence Village Center Dr. in Reynoldsburg.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in Linden drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 16-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers responded to a call on the 2400 block of Century Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. for an emergency call of shots fired. At the scene, officers found numerous shell casings, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus Man Shot While Being Robbed

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Independence Village Drive and Freedom Trail Drive on Monday. “The victim and his brother were talking to an unknown black male outside of the Thirsty Turtle Bar located in a strip mall on Independence Village Drive,” according to police. “The suspect, without warning, reached up and pulled a necklace off of the victim’s neck.”
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man ID’d in fatal home break-in shooting

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man shot and killed by a homeowner during an alleged break-in last weekend has been identified. On Wednesday, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Richard S. Taylor Jr., 27, of Hilliard, was shot and killed when he allegedly broke into a home on the 10000 block of Thrailkill Road Sunday […]
HILLIARD, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot to death during argument

COLUMBUS – Columbus police are investigating the death of a man who was shot to death during an argument on the Southeast Side Monday night. Stephon Moore was arguing with an unidentified man when there was an exchange of gunfire and one of the shots struck the 33-year-old Moore, fatally wounding him, Sgt. James Marable of the homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police ID man killed in Hilltop area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the man who died after a shooting in the Hilltop area Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of West Broad Street just after 11:30 p.m. on a shots fired call. Officers located evidence of a shooting but no victim.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#St Clair Avenue#Cpd#Homicide Unit
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead in parking lot on East Side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store on the East Side. Around 11:30 p.m., Columbus police said they found Robert J. Lester, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Circleville Woman Sentenced to Jail for OVI Crash in Pickaway County that Killed One Person

PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting in southeast Columbus

You can watch an earlier report in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have confirmed one man is dead after a shooting on the southeast side of the city Monday. The shooting happened at approximately 7:41 p.m. near the intersection of Lockbourne Road and Thurman Avenue. The victim, 33-year-old Stephon Moore, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen AEP truck found in Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An AEP truck stolen in the Zanesville area has been found. A man stole the RAM 2500 white pickup truck on Monday. The truck was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park, AEP announced on Twitter Wednesday. While the truck was recovered, law enforcement is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homeless shelter shooting suspect indicted on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Franklinton homeless shelter earlier this month has been indicted on multiple murder charges. Christopher O. Smith, 35, was indicted Tuesday on three charges of murder, two charges of aggravated murder, and one charge each of kidnapping, attempted murder, and felonious assault. The murder and aggravated murder charges carry firearm specifications.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10 more cars broken into near Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 40 cars were broken into in less than two weeks, all not far from John Glenn International Airport. Columbus police are now trying to find out who’s responsible and stop the trend. In all of 2021, Columbus police said there were about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus Police Searching for Package Thief

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify this package thief. Earlier this month, a bald, white, male suspect was captured stealing packages from the 800 block of Reinhard Avenue. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the attached photo...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Group calls on Columbus for alternative police response program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus has programs in place to answer certain 911 calls with alternative responses to the typical police response, but some residents want the city to take those programs further. Some of the city’s alternative response programs have been around for more than three years, while one is still […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy