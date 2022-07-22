ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Crews scour landfill for Eastpointe teen's remains: 'Somebody has to do it'

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenox Township — As Detroit Police Detective Darrell Dawson gears up for another dirty, exhausting shift of raking through trash, he's motivated by a desire to bring peace to the grieving family of a slain teenager. "I do not want this to be her final resting place," he...

www.detroitnews.com

deadlinedetroit.com

Hundreds of Complaints Against Detroit Police Aren't Being Investigated

Some community members and elected officials are outraged that hundreds of complaints against Detroit police aren't being investigated, raising more questions about accountablity for the department, the Detroit Free Press reports. The problem comes in the face of the city's challenge to fill seven vacant investigator positions. Andrea May Sahouri...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Three injured in Macomb County plane crash

Three people were injured following a plane crash at Macomb County's Ray Community Airport. Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched to the airport at about 3:15 Sunday. The airport is located on Indian Trail in Ray Township. The three people on board were burned and hospitalized. No further information...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on July 23 around 10:20 a.m. Gabriel Dawson left his residency located in the 16600 block of Wyoming Avenue. Officials say that Dawson left his home without permission from his parents and failed to return home....
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Officials rescue three unconscious people in restaurant

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people were treated with Narcan inside a restaurant Friday. At 10:42 p.m. Ingham County received numerous 911 calls to report that several people inside Rocky’s Roadhouse were not breathing. Upon arriving, deputies located three people unconscious and in various stages of cardiac arrest.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Men Charged In Detroit Murder For Hire

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman. Billy Ray Cromer, 35, and Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. In addition to the murder charge, Spencer Cromer is also charged with felony firearm. Spencer Cromer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue at about 11:07 p.m. on July 5. Investigators found the victim, identified as Tiffany Joseph, in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say on July 4, Billy Cromer allegedly solicited Spencer Cromer to kill Joseph. Police said on Oct. 21, 2020, Billy Cromer was charged with torturing and assaulting the victim. A probable cause conference for Billy Cromer is scheduled for Aug. 5. Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Aug. 12. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested For Driving Impaired On M-10, Carrying Loaded 9mm Pistol

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WILX-TV

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were found unconsious Friday at Rocky’s Roadhouse, a bar in Holt. Police say all three were in various stages of cardiac arrest. Friday evening the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) was called to Rocky’s Roadhouse on multiple reports of people unconsious and not breathing. When emergency responders from the ICSO, the Lansing Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department arrived on scene, they found three people unresponsive and suffering from apparent heart failure.
HOLT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nurse loses home in devastating fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Emmanuel Acuff has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 for the past two years. After an exhausting 24 months, he's now literally picking up the pieces and trying to find where he's going to buy his next pair of scrubs. Acuff was out of town a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects get low bonds after shootout at Warren gas station

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men are facing charges after police allege they were involved in a shootout Thursday in Warren. Jayquan Washington, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) and careless discharge of a firearm (misdemeanor), while Eric Boatwright, 25, of Taylor, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony).
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac medical marijuana efforts move forward

Next month marks four years since voters opened the door in Pontiac to medical marijuana. But not one business has opened since then. That could change soon. Voters approved allowing up to 20 marijuana dispensaries and an unlimited number of processors, growers, safety compliance facilities and secured transporters. The decision...
PONTIAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Police investigating crash nearly hit by drunken driver

HEIGHTS – Police officers investigating a late-night crash were almost hit by a Dodge Charger driven by a 20-year-old Detroit man. About 11:30 p.m. July 17, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a serious injury accident on southbound Telegraph Road south of Joy Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a white...
DETROIT, MI

