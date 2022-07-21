Ongoing drought likely to impact cattle inventory numbers

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that decentralized water treatment, long pioneered by OriginClear’s Modular Water Systems ™(MWS), is now being mandated by major US cities to recycle water in large new buildings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005488/en/ A Modular Water System in Fabrication. These patented modular water treatment systems designed by OriginClear’s Chief Engineer, Daniel Early, P.E., are manufactured using structurally reinforced, high-density polyethylene thermoplastics and have service lifecycles of up to 100 years. Modular Water Systems provide a single point of delivery and the prefabricated and self-contained systems considerably reduce installation and long-term costs. In many cases they can be installed and ready for commissioning within a single day. For these reasons demand for and use of the Modular product line is growing rapidly within the specifying and consulting engineering community which the systems are designed to serve. (Photo-OriginClear)

INDUSTRY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO