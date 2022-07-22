ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Police: Shooting death investigation underway after woman found dead in vehicle

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoWYp_0goSxwn000
Salem Police Department said they are investigating a shooting death after officers found a woman dead inside of a vehicle during a welfare check. July 21, 2022… Read More

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating a shooting death after finding a woman dead inside of a vehicle on Thursday, Salem Police Department said.

At 6:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check along Portland Road NE, officials said. On the scene, police found the woman, who has not been identified, slumped over inside a vehicle.

According to authorities, the preliminary investigation shows she died as a result of gun violence.

“Our detectives are working diligently on this case. At this time there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public,” said acting-in-capacity Deputy Chief Michael Bennett who currently oversees the Investigations Division.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Police say armed man shot, killed by officer in Portland

PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say an armed suspect in a domestic violence case was shot by an officer who was attempting to arrest the man. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just after midnight Sunday to a report of a man and a woman fighting in a neighborhood in east Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland police killed armed domestic violence suspect Sunday

The suspect fired at officers but none of them were injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.Portland police shot and killed a man described as an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident early Sunday, July 24. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers were hurt in the shooting. According to police, at approximately 12:06 a.m. on July 24, East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street on a report of a male and female physically fighting. While attempting to arrest the man, a shot was fired by...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

Man injured in Kerns neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating a shooting in the Kerns neighborhood that wounded one man early Saturday after police say entered someone’s house. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Northeast 22nd Avenue and Couch Street. When they arrived, police said they found a man shot and they applied a tourniquet to his arm.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Arrest made in deadly MAX station shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly MAX station shooting. Court documents obtained by FOX 12 show that 18-year-old Hector Agueta-Navarette has been charged with the death of 43-year-old Lucian Thibodeaux who was shot at the East 162nd Avenue MAX station around 5 a.m. on July 1.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Salem Police Department
KTVU FOX 2

Oregon dad of 3 fatally shot in 'unprovoked' road-rage incident reportedly involving windshield wiper fluid

An apparent road-rage incident in Polk County, Oregon, turned deadly last week when a driver fatally shot 45-year-old father Dennis Anderson. Anderson was driving with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury, along Highway 18 in the Van Duzer Corridor around 9 p.m. on July 13 when a car began following the couple, "with the driver behaving erratically, engaging dangerously and attempting to force Dennis and Brandy's vehicle off the road," according to a GoFundMe for Anderson's funeral expenses titled "Devoted dad, Dennis Anderson, killed. Help!"
POLK COUNTY, OR
canbyfirst.com

One Dead, One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Outside Canby

One driver was killed and the other seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sconce Road south of Canby Saturday afternoon. Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a head-on traffic crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 8800 block of Sconce Road, near the intersection with Canby-Marquam Highway and the Smyrna United Church of Christ.
CANBY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Gun found in child’s car seat following crash in north Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Police Want Community Help To Charge Motor Cycle Madman

EDITORS NOTE: This story was sent to us by Gordon, a follower of local law enforcement stories. The Herald rarely runs crime stories, but we reach out to you anytime our thousands of readers can help. This man was arrested at the INTEL parking garage at RONLER ACRES. Watch this Video!
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

PPB: Man breaks into home, shot by resident in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
BEAVERTON, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy