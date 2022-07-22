ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

29-year Rochester police veteran killed, another officer hurt in shooting ambush

By James Battaglia, Panagiotis Argitis
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was killed and another injured in what investigators called an ambush shooting Thursday night.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, was killed in the line of duty along Bauman Street Thursday.

Police say Officer Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng were patrolling in the area of Bauman Street around 9:15 p.m. when at least one male approached them and opened fire.

Seng was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive.

“I was asked by a reporter, how dangerous is it out there for the officers of the Rochester Police Department? Every day, the men and women of this department leave their home, not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift,” Chief Smith said during a Friday morning press conference with tears in his eyes.

A woman bystander was also shot and was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We will do everything we can to bring whoever is responsible for this heinous act to justice,” Chief Smith said. “We cannot forget that despite this horrific lost to our family, the men and women are battling for our lives right now as we speak.”

Rochester police have yet to identify the suspect(s) responsible for this fatal shooting. An investigation is currently underway with further updates expected throughout Friday afternoon.

“Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said late Thursday night. “They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders.”

The death of RPD officer Mazurkiewicz comes less than one day after the city issued a gun violence state of emergency following an increase in city violence, primarily driven by shootings.

‘I will use everything we have’: Evans declares gun violence emergency order

According to the mayor, the order will be revisited every five days starting Thursday, July 21. The mayor also mentioned that he can choose to shut down a particular street.

“When I came into the office people told me ‘oh you can’t just talk about the violence, you have to talk about the good stuff too,’” Evans said. “We have a lot of good stuff, but I promised Rochester that I would be transparent. We do not want to hold people hostage, but this affects everyone. We have a wart in our city.”

The City of Rochester is now on pace to match 2021’s homicide total — the city’s deadliest year in history . In a span of three days, three people were killed as a result of a shooting.

Two people, a teenager and a man in his early 20s, were shot and killed early Wednesday by an abandoned building on Rauber Street. They were identified as 19-year-old Richard Collinge and 25-year-old Myjel Rand after police say they were shot multiple times by several suspects.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued the following statement Friday, saying in part:

“All of Monroe County mourns today as we learn Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one of the brave Rochester police officers shot on Bauman Street last night, succumbed to his injuries. There are no words to adequately express the heartbreak and loss suffered by his family and our community through this senseless murder.

This was a despicable act of violence, emblematic of the ongoing wave of gang violence and shootings plaguing our city. This officer died a hero, making the ultimate sacrifice to protect our community and make our streets safer. May we never forget his service and sacrifice. Our hearts go out to Officer Mazurkiewicz’s family, friends and fellow officers and we pray for the rapid recovery of Officer Sino Seng.

I have ordered flags at all Monroe County facilities to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz.”

By Year: Rochester police officers killed in line of duty

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary released a statement overnight, saying:

“As the former Police Chief, my heart is hurting and I am thinking of the men and women of the RPD after learning that two former colleagues were shot during a detail on Bauman Street, killing one and injuring another. These brave heroes were doing their job protecting the citizens of our city and were viciously attacked by a coward who has no regard for human life. Our city is under siege, and we must stand with those who have sworn an oath to serve and protect us. Join me in praying for all the men and women of the Rochester Police Department and especially for the two heroes who knowingly put themselves in harm’s way in service to our city and its citizens.”

In a bid to develop evidence that will lead authorities to the person responsible, members of various police agencies have been combing through Bauman Street and nearby areas Friday.

News 8 crew members captured a grey van with what appear to be bullet holes pierced through the side of it, being towed away from Bauman Street and Laser Street.

Full Press Conference

Overnight Scene on Bauman Street

Statement from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Tonight, there were two Rochester Police officers shot; one is critically wounded. We are sending our strongest prayers that he survives his injuries.

The tragic gun violence in Rochester must come to an end. Today, we declared a gun violence emergency in our community and this shooting is proof that we are indeed, in an emergency.

Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day. They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude.

I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders.

Watch the full police briefing

13 WHAM

Massachusetts man, 21, charged with killing veteran Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man with an extensive criminal history is accused of opening fire on two Rochester Police officers Thursday night. Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng were conducting surveillance on Bauman Street near Laser Street as part of a murder investigation. Other police - in both marked and unmarked vehicles - were in the area, as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario Woman Arrested for Robbing 3 Area Businesses

A string of robberies in the Towns of Ontario and Williamson has one woman facing multiple robbery charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Friday arrest of Julie Will of Ontario for three incidents occurring in July of last year. She is alleged to have entered the Speedway Gas Station in Williamson, The Pit Stop Gas Station in Ontario, and Ontario Video and News, threatening the use of force and demanding money from the clerks, obtaining $1,272 dollars total.
ONTARIO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Accused cop killer has a long rap sheet that starts when he was 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Kelvin Vickers, the suspect charged with killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and wounding Officer Sino Seng is from Massachusetts. His last known address is in Brockton, a suburb 25 miles north of Boston and 400 miles from Rochester. Why would this man from out of state ambush...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing nurse from RRH found dead

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health has confirmed Keri Heine has passed away. The RGH nurse had been missing from Greece for eleven days. Her car was found with a body inside near a business along state route 104 in the Town of Ontario in Wayne County this morning, according to the Greece Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
