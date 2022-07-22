ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Puppy found with mouth taped shut inside car at Las Vegas casino

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBnTG_0goSxZgP00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Security personnel and police officers rescued a puppy left in a car parked at a Las Vegas Strip casino with its mouth taped shut and temperatures inside the vehicle reaching triple digits, they said.

Raul Carbajal, of Corona Del Mar, California, faces a charge of animal abuse, records showed Thursday. The dog, a 3-month-old puppy, was found inside the car, which was parked in the direct sunlight on the garage’s top floor, police said.

NHL owner Daryl Katz accused of paying teen ballerina for sex as part of Las Vegas lawsuit

Officers responded to a report of an animal in distress at a parking garage at the Bellagio hotel around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Hotel security was able to remove the puppy from the car by climbing through the vehicle’s sunroof.

Hotel security said the vehicle was parked around 1 p.m. Carbajal was in the hotel for about an hour before he was arrested, police said.

The temperature inside the car was nearly 108 degrees, police said. The animal was left without food, water, or air conditioning.

A gaming ticket found in Carbajal’s clothing showed a cash out of 75 cents, police said.

Carbajal posted bond by Thursday and is due in court next week. Police documents indicate the dog did not die in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Los Angeles Times

It was California’s forgotten mass shooting. But for victims, the ‘hell’ never ends

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — Gage Elliott became an orphan on Nov. 14, 2017. He was 7 years old. That morning, his father and paternal grandmother, who were raising him together in a modest house at the end of a gravel road, were gunned down during a mass shooting across this remote north-central California community. Over two days, according to the FBI, five people were slain and 14 others were wounded, including five children at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, before the gunman, 44-year-old Kevin Janson Neal, took his own life.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Casino#Animal Cruelty#Nhl#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Beast

Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas

A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Baby girl drowns in bath while father smokes and browses Facebook

Daniel James Gallagher, 26, pleaded guilty for the death of his daughter following the mishap on 2nd April last year. In an extremely misfortunate turn of events, a baby girl drowned in a bath after being left unattended by her father. He went out to smoke and browsed Facebook for some time before he returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWLP

Springfield man arrested for loaded firearm, drugs found in bag

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after police found a loaded firearm and drugs in a bag the suspect dropped. Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were observing an apartment building on Marion Street around 5:45 p.m. for illegal drug activity when they saw a man, later identified as 42-year-old Alfonso Colon of Springfield, in the back of the building. Colon saw the officers and ran up to the second floor and dropped a bag.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Worcester police looking for missing 16-year-old

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old. According to a social media post by the Worcester Police Department, 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez left her home on Adams Street Thursday. She is noted to possibly be with Janisally Muller, who was reported missing Thursday.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy