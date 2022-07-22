ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Guatemalan diplomat’s wife dies after cosmetic surgery in Tijuana

By Salvador Rivera
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQzsz_0goSxUGm00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The person who performed a deadly cosmetic procedure on the wife of a Guatemalan diplomat did not have a surgical license, Mexican media reported Thursday.

Tijuana’s El Imparcial newspaper and another news publication in Baja California are reporting that María José Chacón, 38, died July 4 after she was taken by ambulance to Tijuana’s Red Cross Hospital.

She was the wife of Henry Giovanni Ortiz, the Guatemalan consul general in Denver.

Doctors reportedly told him that she died of organ failure following a cosmetic procedure on June 24.

“After the inspection, it was determined there was no medical accreditation for this person pretending to be a doctor at this establishment,” Erwin Areizaga, head of Baja California’s Protection Against Health Risks Commission, told reporters. “Investigators discovered the doctor who was responsible for the clinic had died earlier and it’s why this institution did not have a license.”

According to the reports, Areizaga says staff at the Hospital Jerusalem ignored a state order to close but continued performing medical and surgical procedures. The facility reportedly was also running an illegal pharmacy on site.

He stated the hospital had been shut down and sealed off, but staff members allegedly removed seals on doors and admitted more patients.

“People were practicing medicine and nursing without degrees or professional accredited licenses,” Areizaga said. “The hospital had been issued a 38.5 million peso fine (roughly $1.9 million) that has not been paid.”

Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda said she will push a bill in the state congress to “avoid these type of charlatans.”

“All patients who seek a surgical procedure need to have assurances they will be cared for by first-level doctors in Baja California institutions,” the governor said.

Americans urged to seek health care south of the border

Americans often seek medication and medical care, including cosmetic surgery, south of the border because it’s substantially cheaper and more readily available.

Just last month, the Mexican government is began a series of promotional campaigns for some of its states, and first on the list was Baja California, which is known as a “medical tourism” destination.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Baja California’s medical tourism industry tripled from 2014 through 2018, growing from 800,000 patients to 2.4 million, and generating annual revenues of more than $1.7 billion. Additionally, officials in Baja California’s medical tourism industry believe it is within the financial interest of Tijuana practitioners to police each other to avoid unsafe conditions and infections, the report said.

Dr. Santiago Horgan, a professor of clinical surgery at the University of California San Diego, told the Union-Tribune that he recommends people check accreditations, rather than just reviewing promotional marketing material and online testimonials, which can be fabricated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapo’s Elusive Son

As a successor to the helm of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar began trafficking drugs as a teenager. Now, he has reportedly expanded his father's empire to include meth and fentanyl. In the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico began trafficking marijuana, cocaine, and heroin into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Cosmetic Surgery#Seals#Mexico#Guatemalan#San Diego Lrb Border#Mexican#El Imparcial#Red Cross Hospital#Baja California
People

2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
TUCSON, AZ
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy