As Lake Mead reaches record-low level, satellite images show dramatic losses

By Shaun McKinnon, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Water levels at Lake Mead continue to fall to record lows as drought takes an ever-deepening toll on the Colorado River, and now a series of satellite images released by NASA shows the dramatic losses of the past two decades.

The reservoir on the Arizona-Nevada border sits at 27 percent of capacity, the lowest level since 1937, shortly after completion of Hoover Dam. The lake's water levels have fallen nearly 160 feet since July 2000 and 26 feet since July 2021.

The NASA images show the lake narrowing and shortening as it has receded over 22 years. Losses on the Overton Arm, a part of the lake that stretches toward the Virgin and Muddy rivers in Nevada, appear especially grim on the satellite images.

A third image, taken a year ago, illustrates the rapid rate of decline, which has forced a newly urgent response from the federal government and the seven states that draw water from the Colorado.

The U.S. Reclamation Commissioner warned the states earlier this summer that the losses on the river system meant water users would need to make more immediate cuts to protect future supplies and power generation at both Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam, which backs up Lake Powell upstream.

Punishing drought conditions have pushed the two reservoirs to record lows and threatened not only water supplies and power production, but also tourism and wildlife habitat in the Grand Canyon .

In August, the Bureau of Reclamation will release a set of projections for 2023 that could trigger even deeper cuts, but the states are under pressure to act much sooner. The federal government could step in with its own plan if the states fail to reach an agreement.

Regional drought: Deep cuts loom on Colorado River as water levels plunge

Lake Mead's declining levels have been clearly visible in the canyon walls that surround the reservoir near Hoover Dam.

The so-called bathtub ring, rock surfaces that were once under water, has been growing steadily.

Colorado River: Dry boat ramps, exposed rocks at Lake Powell reveal cost of drought

As the shorelines retreat, the National Park Service and concession operators have been forced to repeatedly move boat docks and ramps. Many such facilities have closed altogether.

Similar scenes have played out at Lake Powell, where once popular parts of the lake are no longer accessible by boat.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: As Lake Mead reaches record-low level, satellite images show dramatic losses

