Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp got to do what a lot of people dream of being able to do — he bought his mom a house.

The Bucks first round pick in the 2022 draft recently signed his rookie deal worth upwards of $12 million over 4 years, and decided it was time to reward the woman that sacrificed so much for him.

Beauchamp shared the moment on Instagram Live. He surprised his mom outside of her new home with balloons and flowers, and immediately mom knew it was true, she couldn't help but to embrace her son.

In a tweet Thursday night , Beauchamp wrote "from living in apartments my whole life ...to giving my mom her first house ever."

By the looks of the video, it's probably safe to say she's one happy and proud mom.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks first round pick MarJon Beauchamp buys his mom a house