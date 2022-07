Signage has been installed at Kusshi Sushi, as the restaurant is working to open later this summer in Downtown Silver Spring. We reported last year that Kusshi Ko would be opening in the space formerly occupied by Gusto Farm to Street at 8512 Fenton St. in the Downtown Silver Spring development. The MoCo Show reported in June that because of issues regarding approval of the restaurant’s signage, they dropped the “Ko” from the name and will now be known as Kusshi Sushi, similar to their location at the Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO