ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

ETH derivative traders take neutral stance amid recovery- Here’s why

By Shubham Pandey
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market experienced a small recovery phase as it crossed the $1.03 trillion market cap. Two of the leading cryptos, Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a surge in their respective price action over the last seven days. But, it looks like the latter showed more focus and...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase Jumped Today

Coinbase clarified that it hasn't taken any losses from recent crypto bankruptcies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Lsb Eth#Btc#Galaxy Digital
cryptoglobe.com

As Bitcoin Price Hits $23,500, Crypto Analyst Says ‘Bears Are Sweating’

At 9:23 UTC on Friday (July 22), the Bitcoin ($BTC) price hit $23,500, and seems on its way to $24,000. Currently (as of 10:33 UTC on July 22), Bitcoin is trading around $23,502, up 2.45% in the past 24-hour period. Interestingly, the $BTC price has increased by 13.21% since July 17 when Bitcoin’s latest rally started.
MARKETS
u.today

Tesla Sells Most of Its BTC Holdings, ETH Creator Vitalik Buterin Praises SHIB, SEC Asks Court to Revoke XRP Holders’ Amici Status: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. During its Wednesday earnings calls, Tesla, leading e-car manufacturer, announced that it converted 75% of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat. According to the company’s Q2 report, at the end of the second quarter it held only roughly $218 million worth of crypto. Back in February 2021, Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, making its price spike to new highs. Shortly after that, the e-car maker sold a small portion of its holdings to test Bitcoin's liquidity. This February, Tesla reported that it had held roughly $1.99 billion worth of Bitcoin at the end of 2021. The flagship crypto dropped 6.13% on the news and is currently trading at $22,509, according to CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
Benzinga

$45M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $45,243,466 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FFYZFa74eTYhJU9XfU7XaTmpxm8cqa9MR. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s [ETH] Merge talk investors shouldn’t miss out on

The news of the Ethereum Merge pumped up optimism on the network. However, ETH, at press time, was consolidating above $1600 as the Merge craze started easing coming into the weekend. In the current relief rally, ETH has outperformed the king coin by achieving a 19.07% increase in the last...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Tesla dumps bitcoin, and a former Coinbase manager charged with insider trading: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ganesh Swami of Covalent explains what inflation and rising interest rates could mean for crypto.
STOCKS
Reuters

Take Five: It's a Fed hot summer

July 22 - A likely second straight 75 basis point rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep markets on their toes in the week ahead, just as investors digest a wave of earnings from corporate America and Europe.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano’s aggressive traders can short ADA with stop-loss above…

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin [BTC] has surprised many market participants over the past week as it posted an impressive 22% rally. Ethereum [ETH] led the bull party. After reaching its month-long...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The Merge is Ethereum’s chance to take over Bitcoin, researcher says

Ethereum researcher, Vivek Raman, is convinced that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake system will enable it to take over Bitcoin’s (BTC) position as the most prominent cryptocurrency. "Ethereum does have, just from an economic perspective and because of the effect of the supply shock, a chance...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Down By 2.03% – Yet Bound To Outpace TRX And BTC?

Shiba Inu price has dipped by 2.03% overnight and is now at a current price of 0.000012 USD. Nevertheless, the most popular meme coin is now ranked as the 15th largest crypto according to market cap. SHIB currently has a live market cap of $6,573,280,152 USD and with $428,085,679 USD...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy