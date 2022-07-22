ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkeypox vaccines in Pennsylvania

By Madison Montag
 3 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Monkeypox vaccines have officially arrived in Pennsylvania. However, due to limited supply, the vaccines will only be given to high-risk people who have been directly exposed to monkeypox.

There are at least 64 cases of monkeypox in Pennsylvania; Half of those cases are in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia will get 2,600 doses of the vaccine, and the rest of Pennsylvania will receive 3,200 doses.

Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is not spread through the air, rather through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which makes it much harder to transmit from person to person.

Do you need a mask to protect you from monkeypox?

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

