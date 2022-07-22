ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Republicans challenge Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law anew

By Marc Levy - Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPYaT_0goSrCGq00
The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. FILE - This photo shows the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans are suing again in an attempt to throw out Pennsylvania’s broad mail-in voting law.

The new lawsuit that was filed late Wednesday contends that the court must invalidate the law because of a provision that says it is void if any of its requirements are struck down in court.

The lawsuit says the provision was triggered in a May 20 decision by a federal appeals court panel concerning mail-in ballots in a county judicial race from November.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the decision didn’t trigger the provision.

Courts have taken a dim view of such provisions in the past and declined to enforce them.

WPXI Pittsburgh

