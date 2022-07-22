ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More monkeypox vaccine appointments open in NYC on Friday

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NYC to make more monkeypox vaccine appointments available Friday 00:40

NEW YORK -- Nearly 26,000 monkeypox vaccine doses will be available for New Yorkers starting Friday.

New appointments will open through the city's vaccine portal starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

The city's mass vaccination sites will hold three days of vaccinations on July 24, 30 and 31.

Monkeypox in NYC: Identifying symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered to protest in Foley Square on Thursday night over what they call the government's slow response and handling of the monkeypox outbreak.

They're calling for access to more vaccines and health care for monkeypox patients.

New York City is the current epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the United States with 778 cases.

CBS New York

New Yorkers try to stay cool on 6th day of heat wave

NEW YORK -- It's been feeling like triple-digits amid the heat wave in New York City, but it didn't stop people from trying to enjoy their Sunday. The heat did little to stop kids from running through sprinklers, getting soaked, staying cool and giving parents a small reprieve, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported. In Central Park, spots in the shade were all taken and, like on any hot day, ice cream was a good choice. Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Davis says common sense goes a long way as people look for ways to get around the heat. But, there are some things we might not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Polio case identified in NY, first in US in nearly a decade

NEW CITY, N.Y. - Rockland County announced it has detected a confirmed case of polio, the first case of its kind in the U.S. in nearly 10 years. Officials are urging the importance of being vaccinated for polio after an unvaccinated young adult contracted the life-threatening disease and developed paralysis.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, we're told the resident, who did not travel outside the country, developed symptoms a month ago and is no longer contagious.Health officials are working to determine how the patient was infected and if others were exposed.Polio is a viral disease that can affect the nervous system and...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor defends NYC's response to influx of asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is defending New York City's response to asylum seekers in need of shelter and is again calling for more support.The mayor says 3,000 people entered the city's shelter system over the last several weeks, sent by other states.The administration says Sunday, four families were not placed by the city's deadline."Four families that did not receive services within the timeframe that the law calls for is four families too many. But those over 3,000 individuals that we were able to provide services for, I want to say job well done," Adams said. "Any comment or insinuation that we did not respond the way that New Yorkers expect us to do so is just not true."Advocates claim more families were not served in time and are condemning the city's response.Adams is asking for federal help to deal with the influx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Medieval Times performers in New Jersey vote to unionize

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- The performers at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst just voted to unionize.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, it's part of a larger trend.Once upon a time in New Jersey, there was a group of knights unhappy with their wages and working conditions."I think almost everybody that works here, in our positions, have to rely on secondary incomes," performer Sean Quigley said.He says the cast members, many of whom have to joust on live horses, are essentially stunt performers making about $100 per show."I've seen people at very young ages, 20, 21 years of age, who end up sustaining chronic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
CBS New York

Neighbors in Sheepshead Bay form Asian Community Watch group

NEW YORK -  Residents in Sheepshead Bay are taking safety into their own hands by forming an Asian Community Watch group. Focusing their patrols on the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest, the group will consist of volunteers who aim to deter crimes by calling police if they see anything suspicious. "Being a watch person can help lower the crime rate, to give them a warning, to tell them to stop," said Bernard Chow, who's on the board of the group. Asian Community Watch was formed and announced by Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, of Brooklyn's 48th Council District, who says it came after residents...
BROOKLYN, NY
