More monkeypox vaccine appointments open in NYC on Friday

NEW YORK -- Nearly 26,000 monkeypox vaccine doses will be available for New Yorkers starting Friday.

New appointments will open through the city's vaccine portal starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

The city's mass vaccination sites will hold three days of vaccinations on July 24, 30 and 31.

Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered to protest in Foley Square on Thursday night over what they call the government's slow response and handling of the monkeypox outbreak.

They're calling for access to more vaccines and health care for monkeypox patients.

New York City is the current epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak in the United States with 778 cases.