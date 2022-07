PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This November, Portlanders will decide if they want to drastically change the city’s form of government. The changes proposed by the charter commission would increase the number of city commissioners from five to 12, elected by district. A city manager would oversee bureaus, instead of the commissioners as it is now. And there would be a new way to elect commissioners — ranked choice voting.

