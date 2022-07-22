Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 41-year-old Armando Sanchez-Casas of Greenwood, DE. Sanchez-Casas was last seen on July 19, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately a half mile south of Beach Highway at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and disabled on a private drive east of N. Dupont Boulevard. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of roadway where it struck the right side of the disabled Explorer.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE. On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., the victim and five of his friends hired a “Lyft” driver to pick...
A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach.
UPDATED – 7/24/22 – 8:30am – One person is dead and 2 injured after a crash Saturday night on Route 113 south of Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of an Accord was northbound at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid a crash with a vehicle in front of him. He lost control and the Accord spun off the roadway – striking an Explorer parked in a private driveway. Two passengers in the Accord were not belted – the 33 year old rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene – the 19 year old front seat passenger and the driver were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing – impairment may be a factor in the crash.
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Maryland man who stabbed three people, including two teens, is now facing more charges. The Ocean City Police Department has charged Paul Baynard, 23, of Ridgely, Maryland in connection to the triple stabbing that occurred on June 20. According to police, at approximately 11:58...
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man was arrested after police say he fought with an officer during a crash investigation. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Dover Police Department made contact with 25-year-old Tony Williams in the area of South DuPont Highway and East Division Street after receiving a report of a crash. Police say Williams had attempted to turn from East Division Street onto the southbound lanes of S. DuPont Highway when he failed to turn properly and entered the northbound lanes, hitting another vehicle that was stopped at a red light. Williams then drove over a concrete median and drove onto a sidewalk alongside South DuPont Highway.
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that last night’s fire that damaged a Middletown manufacturing facility was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 11:00 pm, occurred at 50 Patriot Drive in the Westown Business Park....
OCEAN PINES, Md. – An Ocean Pines couple, who was targeted by a man who schemed his way inside their home only to steal their keys and take off with their vehicle, were overjoyed this week when they got their car back, and now they’re calling for justice to protect other trusting people from being targeted by the same brazen suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Governor Larry Hogan Saturday proclaimed Sunday, July 24, as ‘Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day’ in honor of the late Officer Spencer Wiersberg of the Fruitland Police Department. Wiersberg passed away in early 2020 following a battle with bone cancer. July 24 would have been his 26th birthday.
Three fires, two of them multi-alarm, kept New Castle County firefighters scrambling on Thursday. The first fire occurred in a house on Parker Lane near New Castle around 1 p.m. on July 21, 2022. Investigators said faulty electrical wiring in the attic was to blame. One resident, a 62-year-old man,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A second, amended complaint has been filed in a lawsuit alleging inmate abuse at Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI). Davis et. al v. Neal et. al originally alleged two attacks by SCI officers against inmates. However, the case now has 39 plaintiffs, alleging abuse from 40 SCI correctional officers.
BERLIN – The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a rising ninth grader continued this week as the family and community prepare to celebrate the teen’s life Saturday. As of Friday, July 22, here’s a compilation of what is known as more details...
About two dozen high school-aged students are getting a glimpse at life as a first responder through a first of its kind camp offered by New Castle County. New Castle County EMS Lieutenant David Aber said the Police and Paramedic Youth program introduces the campers to various aspects of the public safety experience.
ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
