ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 41-year-old Armando Sanchez-Casas of Greenwood, DE. Sanchez-Casas was last seen on July 19, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the Greenwood, DE...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately a half mile south of Beach Highway at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and disabled on a private drive east of N. Dupont Boulevard. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of roadway where it struck the right side of the disabled Explorer.
GEORGETOWN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE. On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., the victim and five of his friends hired a “Lyft” driver to pick...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WBOC

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rt. 113 Crash

ELLENDALE, Del.- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash Saturday night in the Ellendale area. Delaware State Police say just after 10 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a Georgetown man, 28, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Hwy. The man made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car began rotate clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.
ELLENDALE, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Greenwood, DE
Greenwood, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Ellendale Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred around 10:23 p.m. on Route 113 in the area of Sharons Road. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes of Route 113 will be closed as the scene is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Police say the closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for reopening.
ELLENDALE, DE
WMDT.com

Fatal Crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, De- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, around 10 pm, a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was speeding heading northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of the roadway where it struck a parked car in a residence on the side of the road.
ELLENDALE, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED & Breaking: Crash Near Ellendale Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

UPDATED – 7/24/22 – 8:30am – One person is dead and 2 injured after a crash Saturday night on Route 113 south of Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of an Accord was northbound at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid a crash with a vehicle in front of him. He lost control and the Accord spun off the roadway – striking an Explorer parked in a private driveway. Two passengers in the Accord were not belted – the 33 year old rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene – the 19 year old front seat passenger and the driver were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing – impairment may be a factor in the crash.
ELLENDALE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armando Sanchez#Hispanic#The Delaware State Police#Delaware Crime Stoppers
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for DUI after fighting with police during crash investigation

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man was arrested after police say he fought with an officer during a crash investigation. Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Dover Police Department made contact with 25-year-old Tony Williams in the area of South DuPont Highway and East Division Street after receiving a report of a crash. Police say Williams had attempted to turn from East Division Street onto the southbound lanes of S. DuPont Highway when he failed to turn properly and entered the northbound lanes, hitting another vehicle that was stopped at a red light. Williams then drove over a concrete median and drove onto a sidewalk alongside South DuPont Highway.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Fire Marshals Update Over Night Commercial Fire In Middletown

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that last night’s fire that damaged a Middletown manufacturing facility was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 11:00 pm, occurred at 50 Patriot Drive in the Westown Business Park....
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Update: Suspect Now Connected to 3 Stabbings in Ocean City June 20th

A Ridgley, Maryland man faces additional charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Ocean City June 20th. Three male victims, ages 18, 21 and 17, were all later released from hospitals. A suspect was arrested later in connection with one of the stabbings. Ocean City Police said Thursday that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Stolen vehicle recovered in Ocean Pines theft investigation

OCEAN PINES, Md. – An Ocean Pines couple, who was targeted by a man who schemed his way inside their home only to steal their keys and take off with their vehicle, were overjoyed this week when they got their car back, and now they’re calling for justice to protect other trusting people from being targeted by the same brazen suspect.
OCEAN PINES, MD
WDEL 1150AM

High heat for New Castle County firefighters

Three fires, two of them multi-alarm, kept New Castle County firefighters scrambling on Thursday. The first fire occurred in a house on Parker Lane near New Castle around 1 p.m. on July 21, 2022. Investigators said faulty electrical wiring in the attic was to blame. One resident, a 62-year-old man,...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

UPDATE: What Is Known Today In Teen’s Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

BERLIN – The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a rising ninth grader continued this week as the family and community prepare to celebrate the teen’s life Saturday. As of Friday, July 22, here’s a compilation of what is known as more details...
BERLIN, MD
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | A different kind of summer camp in New Castle County

About two dozen high school-aged students are getting a glimpse at life as a first responder through a first of its kind camp offered by New Castle County. New Castle County EMS Lieutenant David Aber said the Police and Paramedic Youth program introduces the campers to various aspects of the public safety experience.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Additional charges added for man in Ocean City triple stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have added additional charges for a Ridgley man arrested for a triple stabbing that happened last month. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Three victims, aged 21, 18, and 17, were all taken to the hospital for injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Shore News Network

Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy