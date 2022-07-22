ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Key Patriots Put on PUP List Before Training Camp

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots put five players on the “physically unable to perform list” Thursday, the...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots finalize coaching staff titles

As noted by PFF’s Doug Kyed (on Twitter), official titles have been given to, among others, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. The former is listed as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks, while the latter will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line. The news confirms the roles for those two returnees, which had previously been reported.
NFL
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels' Raiders add another ex-Patriots staffer as pro scout

If you're keeping track of the former New England Patriots who have joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, you might need to grab a new page. According to the Raiders' official website, former Patriots scout Jordon Hein has joined Las Vegas' personnel department as a pro scout. (Hat tip to Neil Stratton on Twitter.) Hein's LinkedIn page suggests he joined the Raiders in February of this year, but it appears his move from New England to Las Vegas is now official with training camp set to begin next week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
The Spun

Colts Claim Former New England Patriots Defensive Lineman

The Indianapolis Colts were busy making a few roster moves this Saturday. The AFC South franchise has claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off waivers. The former New England Patriot played in 19 games over three seasons. In a resulting roster move, the Colts waived defensive lineman Scott Patchan. He originally...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Three reasons the New England Patriots may disappoint in 2022

The New England Patriots could very well disappoint in the 2022 reason. There could be many reasons why this happens, but here are three. The Patriots did not have the greatest offseason this year. Their lack of cap space, questionable trade moves, and questionable draft leaves a bit to be desired. The team is going to have to have more things go right than not if they want to be relevant in 2022.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
NBC Sports

Patriots waive defensive tackle ahead of training camp

The New England Patriots announced Friday they have waived defensive tackle Byron Cowart. Cowart, 26, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Maryland product played 19 games (14 starts) for New England, totaling 29 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed. He missed the entire 2021 campaign due to injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' rookies set to report for training camp

The Indianapolis Colts rookie class is set to report for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Saturday. The time is just about here for training camp to begin, and it starts with the rookies reporting on Saturday. The veterans aren’t expected to report until July 26, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if a few shuffled in early.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry Cracks the Top 10

In 2021, there wasn’t much upside to the New England Patriots’ offense outside of the running game. However, Hunter Henry’s proven to be a beacon of hope. In 2021, there wasn’t much upside to the New England Patriots’ offense outside of the running game. While the rookie QB Mac Jones looked impressive at times, the passing game overall was mediocre at best. In fact, the Patriots ranked slightly above average (13th overall), according to Statmuse.com. However, as the season progressed over time veteran TE Hunter Henry started to become Jones’ favorite target. Henry proved he’s extremely reliable and has a unique connection with the young QB.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Maxx Williams moved to PUP list

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Arizona Cardinals placed TE Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from his season-ending knee injury from last season. (Josh Weinfuss on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Williams can be elevated off the PUP list at any point, but...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy