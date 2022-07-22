Key Patriots Put on PUP List Before Training Camp

The New England Patriots could very well disappoint in the 2022 reason. There could be many reasons why this happens, but here are three. The Patriots did not have the greatest offseason this year. Their lack of cap space, questionable trade moves, and questionable draft leaves a bit to be desired. The team is going to have to have more things go right than not if they want to be relevant in 2022.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO