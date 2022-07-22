Key Patriots Put on PUP List Before Training Camp

In 2021, there wasn’t much upside to the New England Patriots’ offense outside of the running game. However, Hunter Henry’s proven to be a beacon of hope. In 2021, there wasn’t much upside to the New England Patriots’ offense outside of the running game. While the rookie QB Mac Jones looked impressive at times, the passing game overall was mediocre at best. In fact, the Patriots ranked slightly above average (13th overall), according to Statmuse.com. However, as the season progressed over time veteran TE Hunter Henry started to become Jones’ favorite target. Henry proved he’s extremely reliable and has a unique connection with the young QB.
