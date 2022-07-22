ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Oasis House of Refuge gets green light on plans for SW corner of 198th, Governors Highway

By Bill Jones
hfchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for an Oasis House of Refuge facility in Flossmoor are moving forward after initially being pitched to the village board in March. The village...

www.hfchronicle.com

