Pre-seed to Unicorn: Lessons from HAX Robotics Founders

A startup called Theator has been applying this concept to the world of healthcare: It’s using AI to “read” video captured during operations, to look for best practices but also to help identify key moments when an operation may have taken the wrong turn. Today, it is announcing $24 million in funding — a sign of how both the medical world is adapting and adopting advances in AI to improve its own work; and how investors are stepping up to bet on the opportunity ahead.

