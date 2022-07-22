ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-seed to Unicorn: Lessons from HAX Robotics Founders

Cover picture for the articleSOSV’s HAX, the hands on early stage investor in hard tech, has been making big bets on...

TechCrunch

Seedstars launches second fund to invest in 100 startups in emerging markets

Since its launch nine years ago, has invested in 81 companies in over 30 emerging countries. Now it’s set a goal of investing in 100 more startups with the launch of its second emerging market seed-stage fund, called Seedstars International Ventures II (SIV), with a first close of $20 million. The fund is expected to total $30 million and its limited partners include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Visa Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and Symbiotics. The firm’s is to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage startups in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin American over the next three years, with follow-on investments up to Series A.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Here’s everything you missed at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

TechCrunch Editor Brian Heater organized and hosted the event. Subscribe to his robotics newsletter, Actuator. It’s like a robotics conference in your inbox every week. US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on automation and unionization. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was a slam dunk for the event. In addition to...
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Check out the founder-focused sessions happening at TechCrunch Disrupt

Buy your early bird pass before prices go up on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT and save up to $1,300. Let’s kick off the Disrupt opportun-a-palooza with a time-sensitive reminder to apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 (SBF 200) by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you make the cut, you’ll have a free, VIP experience packed with perks and possibilities, including the chance to compete for the Startup Battlefield title and the $100,000 prize. Check out everything SBF 200 founders receive and apply to the SBF 200 today!
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Theator, an AI platform that analyzes surgery videos, closes out its Series A at $39.5M

A startup called Theator has been applying this concept to the world of healthcare: It’s using AI to “read” video captured during operations, to look for best practices but also to help identify key moments when an operation may have taken the wrong turn. Today, it is announcing $24 million in funding — a sign of how both the medical world is adapting and adopting advances in AI to improve its own work; and how investors are stepping up to bet on the opportunity ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
#Robotics#Unicorn#Hax
TechCrunch

Facebook parent Meta eyes investment in Indian app Better Opinions

The American social media group, which invested in social commerce Meesho in 2019 and online learning platform Unacademy in 2020, is in talks to back the early-stage startup Better Opinions, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deliberations are ongoing and the deal is yet to close, sources...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Moove partners with Uber to launch mega fleet for ride-hailing in India

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is announcing its launch in India as a part of its global expansion. Moove, which provides revenue-based financing to mobility entrepreneurs, has expanded from its African roots to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The startup offers accessible vehicle financing exclusively to drivers on Uber’s platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220724005010/en/ Moove’s co-CEO and co-founder Ladi Delano, at the launch event in India, presenting mobility entrepreneurs with their Moove-financed cars (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechCrunch

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the ‘Rippling of Southeast Asia’

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

BAI Capital targets China’s globalizing startups with fresh $700M fund

The announcement follows on the heels of the closing of several other big-ticket funds, quelling speculation that foreign capital for Chinese tech is drying up amid a slowing economy. Sequoia Capital China recently snagged $7 billion to bet on Chinese tech companies at all stages. Qiming Ventures raised $3.2 billion. And IDG Capital banked $900 million.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Google pauses hiring, Netflix loses nearly 1M customers, and Slack increases prices

The top story this week was about a new set of documents detailing how (and how often) the Department of Homeland Security taps third-party data brokers to obtain potentially sensitive location info while “sidestepping the legal process government officials would typically need to go through.” A privacy bill aptly named the “Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale” act is in the works that would require agencies to get a warrant for this data — but it’s still in its early stages.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Every startup wants an extension round, but there aren’t enough to go around

Last week, I wrote about the current state of bridge financing after multiple pre-seed investors started getting emails from companies — some in a state of desperation — to get more time in the form of cash. To the investors, it seemed like everyone was struggling. But while founders are reporting that it is more difficult to raise across the board, it seems significantly harder for some than others.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Great Resignation meets Great Reset meets (Great R…un down those valuations please)

We love a counternarrative angle these days, and this week’s choice is a look into why lower valuations may actually be a good thing for startups these days. In the past few months, both Stripe and Instacart have seen their internal valuations updated in a 409A appraisal process. The startups saw their valuations being slashed by 28% and 38%, respectively, as a result of the appraisals. Anita Ramaswamy and I looked into 409As and learned about an entirely different meaning of a “valuation haircut.”
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Looking for an investment from a CVC? Take these 3 tips to the negotiation table

A lot of entrepreneurs tend to focus only on the company’s valuation during talks, but often, other clauses in the contract can be far more impactful. The problem is that founders in the early stages of their business often don’t want to hire lawyers because of the cost involved, so they don’t have the legal knowledge or experience to negotiate the best possible deal.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Looks like (some) neobanks will be OK after all

The overarching idea behind the push made sense — many traditional banks are IRL-first and digital second, and their brick-and-mortar way of doing things engendered costs that were passed on to consumers. So why not build a new bank, a neobank, that uses tech to augment a meager staff, eschews buildings, and passes along savings to customers instead?
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Early-stage fundraising revisited, fractional hiring, HR tech boom

Perhaps you don’t have much revenue. Or maybe, too much of your cash flow depends on a single customer. Oh, and when are you on track to join the $100 million ARR club?. Given current conditions, best practices for fundraising and finding investor alignment are less relevant than they were a year ago. Back then, the promise of early growth was enough to help many teams close seed and Series A rounds.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Microsoft will block Office macros by default starting July 27

In a new update, the technology giant said that it will start blocking Office macros by default starting from July 27. This comes shortly after Microsoft halted the rollout of the macros-blocking feature citing unspecified “user feedback.” It’s thought the initial rollout, which kicked off at the beginning of June, caused issues for organizations using macros to automate routine processes, such as data collection or running certain tasks.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Instacart’s co-founder Apoorva Mehta checks out

“Since I transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman a year ago, I realized that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart,” Mehta wrote on Twitter. “Stepping off the board will allow me to do just that.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Thanks to Amazon, One Medical and Whole Foods are on the same dang shelf

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann got together with Grace once again this week for our weekly roundup show, and as often happens, news broke as we were gearing up to record. So we had to touch on the huge Amazon-One Medical deal to get started. Naturally we all had thoughts.
BUSINESS

