Pre-seed to Unicorn: Lessons from HAX Robotics Founders

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Moove, the world’s first mobility fintech and Uber’s largest vehicle supply partner in EMEA, is announcing its launch in India as a part of its global expansion. Moove, which provides revenue-based financing to mobility entrepreneurs, has expanded from its African roots to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The startup offers accessible vehicle financing exclusively to drivers on Uber’s platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220724005010/en/ Moove’s co-CEO and co-founder Ladi Delano, at the launch event in India, presenting mobility entrepreneurs with their Moove-financed cars (Photo: Business Wire)
