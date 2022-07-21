ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Changing Face of Work

By TC Video
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobotics are set to profoundly impact the future of how America...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

GM is launching an online EV service to educate and woo consumers

The automaker hopes EV Live, a digital platform that connects shoppers with EV specialists, will speed EV adoption and create a larger market for its new battery-electric models, including the just-launched Chevrolet Blazer SS. Available seven days a week, EV Live provides real-time answers on EV-related questions such as how to use a public charging network or install a home charging station.
TECHNOLOGY
Missouri Independent

Lives hang in the balance as time runs out for action on health insurance

Five years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Yet I’m the lucky one. I could afford to get treatment. Too many people in America don’t have the health care they need, even today. The 2021 American Rescue Plan included subsidies to make health insurance more affordable than ever, resulting in a record-breaking […] The post Lives hang in the balance as time runs out for action on health insurance appeared first on Missouri Independent.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Google pauses hiring, Netflix loses nearly 1M customers, and Slack increases prices

The top story this week was about a new set of documents detailing how (and how often) the Department of Homeland Security taps third-party data brokers to obtain potentially sensitive location info while “sidestepping the legal process government officials would typically need to go through.” A privacy bill aptly named the “Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale” act is in the works that would require agencies to get a warrant for this data — but it’s still in its early stages.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday announced plans to replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead woodlands as officials struggle to counter the increasing toll on the nation’s forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change. Destructive fires in recent years that burned too hot for forests to quickly regrow have far outpaced the government’s capacity to replant trees. That’s created a backlog of 4.1 million acres (1.7 million hectares) in need of replanting, officials said. The U.S. Agriculture Department said it will have to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Bankrupt Voyager pushes back on what crypto’s ‘white knight’ billionaire says is an attempt to get customers their money back

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last week, three companies linked to billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried proposed a lifeline to the bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital that would give its customers the option to recover some of their frozen funds before bankruptcy proceedings wrap up.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Big Tech’s push to self-regulate harmful content in New Zealand is ‘weak attempt to preempt regulation’, critics say

The move comes as regulators across the globe grapple with ways to make the internet a safer and less hostile place for users. Indonesia last week pushed a strict new online content law into force, while the European Union (EU) recently reached political agreement on new legislation under the Digital Services Act, which has provisions for expediting the removal of illegal content. And the U.K., meanwhile, is proposing a new Online Safety Bill for regulating online content and speech, though this is currently on pause.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The “D” in DAO doesn’t stand for democracy, says Upstream CEO Alexander Taub

This week on Chain Reaction, the TechCrunch podcast about all things web3, we talked with Alexander Taub, CEO and co-founder of DAO tooling platform Upstream. Upstream started as an online community for professionals to connect with each other during the pandemic and pivoted to providing mechanisms to manage DAOs when the blockchain-based communities took off during crypto’s bull run in 2021.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the ‘Rippling of Southeast Asia’

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

The Station: Executive upheaval at VW Group and the tale of two Tesla earnings

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Last week I noted that July is the summer of the EV truck (for me). When I zoom out though, it’s looking a lot more like the summer of the course correction. Put another way, lots of companies from automakers and tech giants to suppliers and startups are restructuring, shuffling executives and laying off staff. And not just in the U.S.; this is happening in Europe as well.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement

The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

BAI Capital targets China’s globalizing startups with fresh $700M fund

The announcement follows on the heels of the closing of several other big-ticket funds, quelling speculation that foreign capital for Chinese tech is drying up amid a slowing economy. Sequoia Capital China recently snagged $7 billion to bet on Chinese tech companies at all stages. Qiming Ventures raised $3.2 billion. And IDG Capital banked $900 million.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Allwhere launches out of stealth to help companies manage their remote workforces

Oscar Mattsson is of a different opinion. That’s not shocking, because his startup, Allwhere, sells businesses tools for facilitating remote work. Emerging from stealth today with $9.5 million in seed funding from DESCOvery, Allwhere aims to work with companies to implement remote work setups, manage the lifecycle of equipment from procurement to disposal, and craft onboarding, engagement, retention and wellness programs, Mattsson said.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Intel’s foundry business strikes MediaTek chip production deal

Intel has been pushing to increase its own chip production in the United States, including the upcoming opening of a massive facility outside of Columbus, Ohio. As of last year, more than 60% of the global foundry revenue was based in Taiwan alone. These past few years have demonstrated precisely why concentrating some much important production in a single geographic locale can be downright disastrous.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

The race to build a social media platform on the blockchain

DSCVR, a blockchain-based social network built on Dfinity’s Internet Computer protocol, has entered the race to build a scalable DeSo platform with $9 million in seed funding led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the round include Upfront Ventures, Tomahawk VC, Fyrfly Venture Partners, Shima Capital and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), according to the company.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

SAP top exec retires as Q2 2022 earnings come out

“We truly believe the momentum we’re seeing in North America can be attributed to strong leadership, so the search for his successor is underway,” the company said. “An announcement will be made when confirmed. We thank DJ for his incredible contributions and wish him the best in this next chapter.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Meta is shutting down Tuned, its social app for couples

Tuned was a project under Meta’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, which was originally formed to build consumer-facing apps that would allow Meta to test out new features and gauge people’s reactions. Launched in the early months of the pandemic, Tuned was positioned as a way for couples to stay in touch and engaged, with messaging features and quizzes designed to let them share how they’re feeling, what they’re up to and milestones they’re anticipating.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Seedstars launches second fund to invest in 100 startups in emerging markets

Since its launch nine years ago, has invested in 81 companies in over 30 emerging countries. Now it’s set a goal of investing in 100 more startups with the launch of its second emerging market seed-stage fund, called Seedstars International Ventures II (SIV), with a first close of $20 million. The fund is expected to total $30 million and its limited partners include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Visa Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and Symbiotics. The firm’s is to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage startups in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin American over the next three years, with follow-on investments up to Series A.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Every startup wants an extension round, but there aren’t enough to go around

Last week, I wrote about the current state of bridge financing after multiple pre-seed investors started getting emails from companies — some in a state of desperation — to get more time in the form of cash. To the investors, it seemed like everyone was struggling. But while founders are reporting that it is more difficult to raise across the board, it seems significantly harder for some than others.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

