The Changing Face of Work

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Last week I noted that July is the summer of the EV truck (for me). When I zoom out though, it’s looking a lot more like the summer of the course correction. Put another way, lots of companies from automakers and tech giants to suppliers and startups are restructuring, shuffling executives and laying off staff. And not just in the U.S.; this is happening in Europe as well.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO