Funding the Future

By TC Video
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs funding has dried up for many startups, robotics have...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Pre-seed to unicorn: Lessons from HAX robotics founders

SOSV’s HAX, the hands on early stage investor in hard tech, has been making big bets on robotics for ten years, and today the startup development program is the the most active pre-seed investor in robotics in the world. Join HAX partner Garrett Winther and four HAX founders — ranging from its prolific unicorn Opentrons to its more recent seed and series A stage investments — for robotics founder insights across all stages and geographies.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

How to check for founder-investor alignment before you start fundraising

Investors are pulling back as fears of a recession grow. In the first quarter of 2022, global venture funding declined 19% to $143.9 billion from the previous quarter’s record-breaking peak, according to CB Insights. Whether you’re looking for angel investors to seed your business or later-stage backers to help...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

BAI Capital targets China’s globalizing startups with fresh $700M fund

The announcement follows on the heels of the closing of several other big-ticket funds, quelling speculation that foreign capital for Chinese tech is drying up amid a slowing economy. Sequoia Capital China recently snagged $7 billion to bet on Chinese tech companies at all stages. Qiming Ventures raised $3.2 billion. And IDG Capital banked $900 million.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Looks like (some) neobanks will be OK after all

The overarching idea behind the push made sense — many traditional banks are IRL-first and digital second, and their brick-and-mortar way of doing things engendered costs that were passed on to consumers. So why not build a new bank, a neobank, that uses tech to augment a meager staff, eschews buildings, and passes along savings to customers instead?
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the ‘Rippling of Southeast Asia’

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Google pauses hiring, Netflix loses nearly 1M customers, and Slack increases prices

The top story this week was about a new set of documents detailing how (and how often) the Department of Homeland Security taps third-party data brokers to obtain potentially sensitive location info while “sidestepping the legal process government officials would typically need to go through.” A privacy bill aptly named the “Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale” act is in the works that would require agencies to get a warrant for this data — but it’s still in its early stages.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

These startups want to make credit scores a thing of the past

Credit scores have been around since 1989, or for over three decades. They are also known as FICO scores; and FICO stands for Fair Isaac Corporation. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) describes FICO as “a pioneer” in developing a method for calculating credit scores based on information collected by credit reporting agencies. Many financial institutions have long touted the FICO score as an equitable way to determine a person’s creditworthiness. Whether or not you can take out a home loan and how much interest you pay is based on your FICO score. The higher it is, the better chances you have.
CREDITS & LOANS
TechCrunch

Is the advertising market in trouble?

Snap was not the only victim of its lackluster earnings digest — other companies that make money off of advertising incomes saw their share prices dip on concerns that the social network was not an outlier. Alphabet, Meta, and Pinterest also took blows, cutting their worth ahead of earnings disclosures as investors lowered their hopes for ad-based incomes.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

GM is launching an online EV service to educate and woo consumers

The automakers hopes EV Live, a digital platform that connects shoppers with EV specialists, will speed EV adoption and create a larger market for its new battery-electric models, including the just-launched Chevrolet Blazer SS. Available seven days a week, EV Live provides real-time answers on EV-related questions such as how to use a public charging network or install a home charging station.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement

The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
CELL PHONES
Motorious

Automakers Want To Keep Dealer Supplies Low

You’ll get what they give you and be grateful for it…. Thanks to a shortage of computer chips for cars as well as other components worldwide, automakers have become used to doling out few vehicles to dealerships. Even though some of the problems are being straightened out with the promise of chips and other components being in high supply soon enough, it looks like many are planning to keep dealership stock low, giving car shoppers less leverage.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Intel’s foundry business strikes MediaTek chip production deal

Intel has been pushing to increase its own chip production in the United States, including the upcoming opening of a massive facility outside of Columbus, Ohio. As of last year, more than 60% of the global foundry revenue was based in Taiwan alone. These past few years have demonstrated precisely why concentrating some much important production in a single geographic locale can be downright disastrous.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

The race to build a social media platform on the blockchain

DSCVR, a blockchain-based social network built on Dfinity’s Internet Computer protocol, has entered the race to build a scalable DeSo platform with $9 million in seed funding led by Polychain Capital. Other participants in the round include Upfront Ventures, Tomahawk VC, Fyrfly Venture Partners, Shima Capital and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), according to the company.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

The Station: Executive upheaval at VW Group and the tale of two Tesla earnings

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Last week I noted that July is the summer of the EV truck (for me). When I zoom out though, it’s looking a lot more like the summer of the course correction. Put another way, lots of companies from automakers and tech giants to suppliers and startups are restructuring, shuffling executives and laying off staff. And not just in the U.S.; this is happening in Europe as well.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Allwhere launches out of stealth to help companies manage their remote workforces

Oscar Mattsson is of a different opinion. That’s not shocking — his startup, Allwhere, sells businesses tools for facilitating remote work. Emerging from stealth today with $9.5 million in seed funding from DESCOvery, Allwhere aims to work with companies to implement remote work setups, manage the lifecycle of equipment from procurement to disposal, and craft onboarding, engagement, retention, and wellness programs, Mattson said.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mark Cuban hasn’t profited from his ‘Shark Tank’ investments

“Are you up all time on ‘Shark Tank’ investments?” the podcast host asked. “Like, up financially?” the venture capitalist said. “Oh no, I’ve gotten beat.”. Mark Cuban on His Worst Shark Tank Investment 😅. “Shark Tank” brought the (dramatized, edited) inner workings of venture...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

The “D” in DAO doesn’t stand for democracy, says Upstream CEO Alexander Taub

This week on Chain Reaction, the TechCrunch podcast about all things web3, we talked with Alexander Taub, CEO and co-founder of DAO tooling platform Upstream. Upstream started as an online community for professionals to connect with each other during the pandemic and pivoted to providing mechanisms to manage DAOs when the blockchain-based communities took off during crypto’s bull run in 2021.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Seedstars launches second fund to invest in 100 startups in emerging markets

Since its launch nine years ago, has invested in 81 companies in over 30 emerging countries. Now it’s set a goal of investing in 100 more startups with the launch of its second emerging market seed-stage fund, called Seedstars International Ventures II (SIV), with a first close of $20 million. The fund is expected to total $30 million and its limited partners include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Visa Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and Symbiotics. The firm’s is to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage startups in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin American over the next three years, with follow-on investments up to Series A.
BUSINESS

