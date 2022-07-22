ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Zebulon Vermillion, new Mets pitching prospect, more than unusual name

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Most prospects await their draft fates on couches, surrounded by loved ones.

For reasons beyond the obvious, Zebulon Vermillion is not like most prospects.

The righty, coming off a strong fifth-year senior season at Arkansas, was working a kids camp at the university, guiding youth players ages 6-12 who have professional dreams, when his own dream came true. The Mets had called his adviser and were going to take him in the 10th round, and he encouraged the children to watch as the pick was being made.

“They were like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ ” Vermillion said on a phone call from Fayetteville this week. “It was pretty fun having all those kids cheering for me.”

As the kids were celebrating, the name was going viral. Zebulon Vermillion, as he has to explain to just about everyone he meets, was born in Vail, Colo., not too far from the Rocky Mountains and a summit known as Pikes Peak. His parents, the outdoorsy type, read that the apex was named after Zebulon Pike, and it stuck with them.

Vermillion’s last name is Nordic and middle name — Cassis — French, after a fishing port in Southern France. His mother, who is trilingual, loves the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7fko_0goSo9FB00
Zebulon Vermillion

The Mets drafted 22 players, but perhaps none more interesting than the player most call “Zeb,” who says he is not fluent but speaks some French, Spanish, Russian and Japanese, which should serve him well as he rises through a system that tries to find talent from anywhere.

“Even if it’s not like I can really [fully] communicate, there’s at least something [a foreign prospect and I] could start to talk about or have some relation in,” said Vermillion, who grew up in Kansas. “It’s pretty unique.”

Of course, the Mets drafted him not because his name could win Scrabble games but because his arm might win big league games.

The 6-foot-5, 23-year-old has done “anything you can think of when it comes to pitching.” In various seasons at Arkansas, he has been a starter, closer or multi-inning reliever, proud that he can do whatever the Mets ask. Most recently, Vermillion pitched to a 2.39 ERA in 26 ¹/₃ innings out of the Razorbacks bullpen, striking out 28.

Vermillion arrived at Arkansas living in the low-90s, but work on his body (up about 70 pounds, from 180 to 250 in his five years at college) and analytically (“the more information, the better”) have helped his stuff take leaps. His fastball is up to the upper-90s, which he pairs with a slider and a cutter that he developed late this season and became a major weapon.

“When I was pitching in the College World Series, I think I threw like 60 percent cutters,” Vermillion said of his two outings in which he threw a pair of perfect innings from the bullpen.

He did not know the Mets were interested, but he will join a system that is top-heavy and hoping its 2022 First-Year Player Draft will help replenish the lower levels.

He’s an interesting, older arm to watch who could move quickly. He might be an even more interesting personality to chat with around the Mets, though.

“I’ve got a unique name, but I’ve also got a unique character,” Vermillion said. “I’m a hard worker, I love pushing myself and my teammates. I just want the best for everybody.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Daniel Vogelbach from Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The Mets are looking to improve their offensive capabilities post-All-Star Break, and their first move out of the gate is acquiring Vogelbach. While not a great hitter, he does have a ton of pop, and that's been something the Mets could use more of. Jon Heyman of the New York Post says that the Mets are still in the market for at least one more bat. Right-handed reliever Colin Holderman is headed to Pittsburgh in return for Vogey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Fayetteville, NY
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

OF Anthony Hall officially signs with New York Yankees

Anthony Hall officially signed with the New York Yankees nearly a week after the former Oregon outfielder was selected in the fourth round. According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Hall has signed with the Yankees for the total slot value of $456,500. Hall, who entered the transfer portal before the draft, ranked as the No. 144 draft prospect on MLB.com. With Hall's entrance into the portal, he produced leverage, which paid off, garnering the full allotted draft slot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zebulon Pike
FOX Sports

Mets get catcher Perez from Pirates, 2nd trade between teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh for cash on Saturday, the second day in a row the NL East leaders made a trade with the Pirates. The 29-year-old Perez was designated for assignment on Friday. A lefty hitter, he batted .150...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#University Of Arkansas#College World Series#Nordic#French#Spanish#Russian#Japanese
FanNation Fastball

HUGE Injury News About New York Yankees Star

On Friday, According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, reported that New York Yankees star Michael King has a fractured right elbow. Sherman: "Michael King has a fracture in his right elbow, according to sources. Devastating to him and the Yankees. He along with Holmes have been the Yankee best relievers."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy