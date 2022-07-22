ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, PA

Man identified, taken into custody after standoff in Tyrone

By Bill Shannon, Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person is in custody in Tyrone after a standoff with police that lasted more than 15 hours.

John Wineland, 54, of Tyrone was taken into custody after the standoff and will face charges through Tyrone District Court. First, he’ll be taken to the hospital for evaluation, Trooper Fox with Pennsylvania State Police told WTAJ.

Wineland faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by someone prohibited, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Tyrone Police Department took to Facebook to thank the individuals & businesses that donated food & drinks to the first responders including Farmer’s Insurance (Billie Jo Friday), Power House Subs, The Because We Care Foundation, Sheetz & DJ’s Cafe.

According to the police department’s Facebook page on Thursday, July 21 an ongoing police standoff left officers trying to evacuate the area from 20th to 21st Street.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

