Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals Plus: Soto trade musings, Cards star in LA at All-Star Game

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould a Juan Soto trade really...

www.ksdk.com

Larry Brown Sports

Braves announcer wore ridiculously tight shirt

Atlanta Braves announcer Paul Byrd was rocking the extra smedium shirt for Saturday’s game between the Braves and Los Angeles Angels, and there’s a funny story behind his tight attire. Byrd was serving as an analyst for the game alongside fellow former Brave Brian Jordan, who had a...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE World Champion In Horrible Car Wreck

That could have been worse. There are a lot of wrestlers in the world today and a lot of them wrestle on shows of different levels. You are only going to have heard of so many wrestlers out there, but a good many of them might have made an impact wrestling elsewhere at one point or another. One such former WWE star had some bad news recently, but it could have been much worse.
WWE
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Saturday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Rosario will take a break after Adam Duvall was announced as Atlanta's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 68 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 2.9% barrel rate and a .209...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Yasiel Puig goes viral for mishap in KBO League

Some three years after we last saw him at the MLB level, Yasiel Puig still has not changed one bit. The former All-Star outfielder Puig went viral this week for a funny mishap that he got himself into during a game this week. Puig, who is now playing in Korea for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League, skyrocketed a ball to deep left that he thought was a home run. Unfortunately for Puig, he spent some time admiring his work … only for the ball to hit the outfield wall instead. Puig was then forced to kick it into high gear and tripped like one of The Three Stooges as he rounded first base. He was ultimately thrown out at second by a good few feet (with an Olympic-worthy belly flop as well).
MLB
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge ties Yankees franchise record against Orioles with eighth multi-home run game

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees slugger and impending free agent who entered Friday leading Major League Baseball in homers, launched his 35th and 36th home runs of the season on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge has now recorded eight multi-homer games to date, including a pair in July, tying him for the Yankees franchise record for the most in a single season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Teams Reportedly Calling Angels About Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Angels are the Titanic and the rest of Major League Baseball is well aware it's sinking. However, the AL West franchise refuses to wave the white flag as it continues convincing itself it can turn things around. According to a report, multiple teams have called Angels general...
ANAHEIM, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Randi Naughton Leaving KTVI: Who Is the Veteran St. Louis Anchor?

A whole generation of St. Louis residents grew up with Randi Naughton. But now, the veteran journalist announced her retirement from KTVI after a three-decade-long career. Randi Naughton gets to spend more time with her family after leaving KTVI. And she’s been treating her longtime followers and viewers with tidbits about her personal life before signing off. Naughton is one of the most inspirational journalists in the field, and her background is impressive. So we reveal details about this veteran news anchor in this Randi Naughton wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Announcer Reportedly Close To Landing New Job

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Jason Benetti is reportedly deep in talks with Fox Sports to land a job as their No. 2 college football announcer, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Benetti calls mostly Group of Five college football games for ESPN. This new gig at Fox — the primary rights holder for the Big 10 — would give him the opportunity to cover more high-profile contests.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Cardinals' Significant Roster Loss

Amid a tight National League Central race, the St. Louis Cardinals won't have their two best players for two games next week. Per multiple reports, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado won't travel to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday. Because they're unvaccinated, Canada travel mandates prohibit them from entering the country.
MLB

