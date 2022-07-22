ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Bright Health filed preliminary health insurance rates for its individual plans for 2023 — the proposed rates are 49% more costly than what community members pay now

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many understand the health insurance industry. When insurance companies file their rates with the Colorado Division of Insurance each year, the data and information is not easily digestible for the average consumer. Only those with knowledge of the industry have the ability to discern this information and comprehend whether or...

Summit Daily News

Building Hope Summit County sees mental health improve when comparing pre-pandemic data to recent results

Building Hope Summit County, a mental health nonprofit that provides resources for all demographics, has seen success in improving access to care and reducing stigma through the years. Building Hope and community partners — the Summit Community Care Clinic, the Summit County Sheriff Office’s SMART program and more — worked...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Economic woes force Village at Wintergreen to request more tax subsidies to complete affordable housing project

The Village at Wintergreen will need more funding to build Wintergreen Ridge, according to county officials. When the project was planned in 2019, there were supposed to be three phases. Only one has been completed. This next phase would be affordable housing for those who qualify as a part of the Summit County workforce and fall into the 30% to 60% area median income range. Of the 47 units expected to be built during Phase 2, there will be 12 one-bedrooms, 29 two-bedrooms and five three-bedrooms, according to reports from a meeting in April, and the remaining unit will be a two-bedroom space reserved for Gorman and Co. employees.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Business
Summit Daily News

Summit County searches for Wintergreen day care facility contractor

Summit County government will soon accept a bid for the construction of Wintergreen day care facility, according to county officials. The original Village at Wintergreen development blueprints, made in 2019, designated the area for a day care facility. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., said the facility is a project within the jurisdiction of Summit County government and not Wintergreen.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate takes a dip

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate decreased during the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 216 cases per 100,000 people, down from 271 cases last week. From Wednesday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 20, the county totaled 67 new cases. In the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: How can I compost?

Unbeknownst to many, when uneaten food, vegetable peelings or any organic material is left to rot, it releases methane a greenhouse gas even more potent than carbon dioxide. This gas is a leading contributor to climate change. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that each year, food waste in the U.S. alone produces 170 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. This is equivalent to the emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants. Food waste is a problem in Summit County, too: a 2019 waste study found that discarded food makes up 21% of our trash.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Priciest Property For Sale In Colorado Compared to New Mexico

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in New Mexico? Let's take a look. Real estate is a funny thing. These two properties are located 340 miles from one another. One is a condo on top of a mall, the other is a 7,588-acre ranch. How drastically will they vary in price?
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Help mitigate wildfire risks by attending a group field trip hosted by the Summit County Wildfire Council

Residents can attend three wildfire mitigation field trips, hosted by the Summit County Wildfire Council. Each highlights ways the 2018 Strong Futures Fund supports wildfire work, the council announced in a press release. People can register to attend at FDRD.org/calendar. Those attending any field trip should dress comfortably for adverse...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado Mountain College asks local businesses to take survey

The Colorado Mountain College has asked any business owners or nonprofit leaders located in its 12,000-square-mile district to complete its business needs survey. The survey is intended to connect students with internship possibilities from local businesses. According to the press release, the survey should only take 10 minutes to complete....
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
northfortynews

American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming responded to multiple disasters in Northern Colorado recently. On Friday, July 15, alongside the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, volunteers quickly established an evacuation center to [...] This post American Red Cross Responds to Back-to-Back Disasters in Northern Colorado previously appeared on North Forty News.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado woman loses job after sharing salary on TikTok

State lawmakers have taken steps to help close the gender pay gap, but a Denver woman says she was penalized for her actions with the same intentions. Lexi Larson says she was fired after publicly sharing her salary on TikTok.  Larson, 25, has always been open about sharing her salary and budget on social media.  She's a woman in tech, a field dominated by men. When she scored a new job taking her from $70,000 per year to $90,000 per year, she was ecstatic. She shared the good news on TikTok. The video went viral.  "A lot of people commented saying,...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

The Ms. Blakely barge christened in Dillon

The town of Dillon christened its new 40-foot work barge, The Ms. Blakely, Friday, July 15. Dillon Marina Director Craig Simpson said The Ms. Blakely was purchased by the town of Dillon with the intent of it being a shared resource between it and the town of Frisco, Denver Water, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service. The barge, he said, represents the community’s commitment to the Dillon Reservoir and its many partners.
DILLON, CO

