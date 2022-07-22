Bright Health filed preliminary health insurance rates for its individual plans for 2023 — the proposed rates are 49% more costly than what community members pay now

The Village at Wintergreen will need more funding to build Wintergreen Ridge, according to county officials. When the project was planned in 2019, there were supposed to be three phases. Only one has been completed. This next phase would be affordable housing for those who qualify as a part of the Summit County workforce and fall into the 30% to 60% area median income range. Of the 47 units expected to be built during Phase 2, there will be 12 one-bedrooms, 29 two-bedrooms and five three-bedrooms, according to reports from a meeting in April, and the remaining unit will be a two-bedroom space reserved for Gorman and Co. employees.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO