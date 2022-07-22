ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – July 22

 3 days ago
The papers are led by further escalations in the battle for No 10 and High Court revelations that the BBC “fabricated” affair allegations about the Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny in a bid to procure an exclusive interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Daily Express, Metro and the Daily Star all react to the court case which saw the BBC paying substantial damages to the former nanny with headlines that have the national broadcaster saying: “We let Diana down.”

The Daily Mirror adds that Diana’s brother has pled for police to now charge those responsible for the BBC’s “shameful interview” tactics.

Elsewhere, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Times report the final two vying to be the next prime minister have “traded blows” over tax plans with Rishi Sunak warning against a “huge borrowing spree” as Liz Truss defended tax-cutting plans worth at least £30 billion a year.

The Independent adds that Ms Truss’s £30bn tax-slashing plans have been “savaged” by economists, with one unnamed economics professor telling the paper her claim the policy would tame soaring inflation is “ridiculous”.

The i, meanwhile, says Penny Mordaunt’s supporters are orchestrating a “stop Liz Truss” campaign to ensure the bookies’ favourite does not win the race to become prime minister.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail carries a report authored by David Neal, the chief borders inspector, claiming Channel migrants who triggered alerts on security databases have been allowed to vanish.

The group running the UK’s largest steel plant has threatened to close if the Government does not provide it with help to curb emissions, the Financial Times says.

And The Sun splash writes that EastEnders have signed Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as a cast member.

Tory candidates both vow crackdown on illegal migration

The UK will crack down further on illegal migration in the coming months regardless of who enters Downing Street, after both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pledged fresh measures to tighten British borders. On a weekend in which the two rival camps traded blows over tax cuts and economic credibility,...
Sturgeon brands Tory leadership candidates 'hypocrites' for referendum comments

The two remaining candidates to be the next prime minister have been branded “hypocrites” by Nicola Sturgeon over past comments on referendums. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss secured their place in the final vote by Tory members this week, kicking of more than a month of intense campaigning before the result is announced on September 5 and the new prime minister enters Number 10.
Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss
Penny Mordaunt
David Neal
Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
Can you solve it? Blockbusters!

In the much-missed student quiz show Blockbusters, teenagers would ask host Bob Holness for a letter from a hexagonal grid. How we laughed when a contestant asked for a P!. Holness would reply with a question in the following style: What P is…. For example: What P is an area...
Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
U.K.
China is 'biggest threat' to UK, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has promised to ban China’s controversial Confucius Institutes from the UK, labelling the country the “biggest-long term threat to Britain”. The announcement would signal a major hardening of government policy on China if Mr Sunak becomes the next prime minister, following pressure from a vocal caucus of Tory backbenchers.
Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park

A state of emergency has been declared in California’s Mariposa County due to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park. The so-called Oak Fire exploded in size on Saturday into one of the state’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
Labour would prioritise 'growth, growth, growth', Starmer to declare

Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech in Liverpool on Monday to say that the priorities for the next Labour government will be “growth, growth, growth”. Revealing plans for an Industrial Strategy Council as part of a wider speech on the economy, the Labour leader is expected to say that under his party, growth would be “strong, secure and fair”.
US climate envoy John Kerry sends warning to UK's next prime minister

US climate envoy John Kerry has issued a warning to the next prime minister that the commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 cannot be compromised. While both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, are committed to the net-zero target some Government climate policies came in for questioning among the Tory contenders in the early stages of the contest.
How exercise can give you a better night's sleep

At the peak of summer, it can sometimes feel impossible to get a good night’s sleep. It can also be tough to fit in your normal exercise routine with your diary increasingly filling up with social engagements, and trips to the park or pub garden looking a lot more alluring than the gym.
Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
The Monkees co-creator Bob Rafelson dies aged 89

Bob Rafelson, a co-creator of The Monkees who became an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, has died aged 89. Rafelson died at his home in Aspen on Saturday night surrounded by his family, his wife, Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson, said. Rafelson was responsible for co-creating the...
