Bryan, TX

Public attends meeting to discuss potential Riverside Innovation Corridor zoning

By Donnie Tuggle
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s no secret that the city of Bryan is growing at a steady pace. According to statistics collected by city-data.com, the city of Bryan saw a 31.4% population increase since 2000. With that growth in mind, the city of Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission and...

www.kbtx.com

kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON NEW LAND LEASES AT AIRPORT

New development at the Brenham Municipal Airport will be limited as the City of Brenham prepares a new airport master plan. Brenham City Councilmembers voted Thursday to institute a temporary moratorium on new land leases at the airport. The moratorium will be in effect until the master plan is adopted. Development Services Director Stephanie Doland said the plan is expected to be complete by December 2023 or January 2024.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods on WTAW

City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the budget, utility contracts, water conservation, working with Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU), monitoring crime, what is hearing out of Austin, Amazon’s drone facility, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, July 22, 2022. Listen to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked fast Sunday evening to stop two fires from spreading on the east side of Brazos County. One fire came within feet from at least one home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road. It burned 15 to 20 acres of land and threatened seven different structures but firefighters were able to stop it before it did any damage to the buildings.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Cameron Herald

MIlam County Annex holds grand opening

Grand Opening ceremonies were held Thursday morning at the new Milam County Annex in Cameron. Milam County Judge Steve Young and the Milam County Commissioners Court of Henry Hubnik, Donald Shuffield, Art Neal, and Jeff Muegge hosted several notable dignitaries and more than 100 other members of the public and county employees to unveil the new complex. Among the notable folks in attendance were Cameron native Drayton McLane, Texas House District 17 Republican nominee Stan Gerdes, representatives from the office of Congressman Pete Sessions, representatives from the office of Congressman John Cornyn, Texas House District 20 Representative Terry Wilson, former Milam County Commissioners John Fisher and Opey Watkins, Economic Development Administration Regional Director Jorge Ayala, and Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Director Jim Reed.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SENATOR KOLKHORST APPOINTED TO A NEW BOARD

Texas State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst was among those appointed by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board yesterday. Kolkhorst, who is a Republican from Brenham, is the State Senator for District 18. She also serves as the Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Wickson Creek implements stage 3 of drought contingency plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek SUD is asking its customers to take meaningful steps to reduce water consumption. The special utility district implemented stage 3 of its drought contingency plan Friday. The special utility district says they are taking this action to further reduce high water usage, as water...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

JAMIE WOODALL LEAVING BRENHAM ISD FOR WALLER ISD

Waller ISD has announced the hiring of Jamie Woodall to be their new Executive Director of School Safety. Woodall has had a 17-year career in public education, and most recently served as Director of Health and Safety for Brenham ISD. She was also the head athletic trainer, and led the district’s CO-VID 19 Response Team.
WALLER, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Is The Site Of Building Pre-Fabricated “Micro Homes” For An Austin Based Company

Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Approves Dress Code Additions As Part Of “Tweaks” To The District’s Student Handbook

Monday’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included annual changes ahead of the start of the new school year to the district’s student handbook. One of BISD’s school leadership directors, Crystal Goodman, said “tweaks” included adding to the dress code, allowing sleeveless tops and expanding all colors of hair from high school grades to all grade levels.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Authorities working to contain wildfire near Lake Sommerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency response crews are responding to a wildfire at Yegua Creek Park near Lake Somerville. According to Texas A&M Forest Service the fire is 35 acres and is currently zero percent contained. We will update this article when more information becomes available.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Activities at the 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show kicked off on Sunday. One popular event was the Homes For Horses showcase. The Texas 4-H Homes For Horses Program is designed to connect young men and women with horses in need of special training and attention. Back in the fall of 2021, the youth met their horses for the first time and learned about their horse’s unique circumstances and needs.
BRYAN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 29-year-old man, from New Caney, lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 69 just north of Valley Ranch Crossing Drive [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 7/22/22

IN SHELTER – A370672. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 07/22/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Hippity Hop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hippity Hop is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for July 22, 2022. Hippity Hop is a Cur mixed dog and is believed to be four years old. Aggieland Humane Society says Hippity Hop has been with the shelter since February. She shares a room with another dog at the shelter so she will be comfortable around other dogs.
BRYAN, TX

