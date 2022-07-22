GOP candidate for N.Y. governor attacked onstage during event

The House Republicans’ official Twitter account posted a direct attack on former Trump White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews that labeled her a “liar” and “pawn” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—and then walked it back. During the early moments of Thursday night’s primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing, Matthews testified about former President Donald Trump’s inaction as the Capitol riots raged. “Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt,” the GOP’s account posted, alongside a January 2021 Matthews tweet thanking Trump. Matthews, however, is currently the Republican communications director on the House Climate Crisis Committee, so the House Republicans’ broadside was actually aimed at a current GOP staffer. That tweet, as well as another post claiming all the testimony was “heresy,” was eventually deleted. The account is staffed by the office of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third-ranking House Republican.

