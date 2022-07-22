ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GOP candidate for N.Y. governor attacked onstage during event

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked by a man who tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but managed to escape uninjured, his campaign said. Zeldin was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and...

Comments

AmericanInNewYork
2d ago

The Democrats want to get rid of him BECAUSE he has a platform based on crime reduction. The left is making good money being criminals and supporting crime in New York and nationally.

Reply
46
Brian Parks
2d ago

Zeldin has a platform based on crime reduction, etc. Democrats have a platform against Trump. understand the difference.

Reply
41
Randy Hadley
2d ago

More Democrat violence to try and get their way,will.probably hear next to nothing from Washington regarding this domestic terrorism.

Reply
18
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
