LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We now have answers about what happened on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The Texas House of Representatives committee’s investigative report was released last Sunday. On this week’s broadcast, our Ryan Chandler talks one-on-one with the chairman of the committee, Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows. What went wrong that day, and what’s next for all school students across Texas?

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO