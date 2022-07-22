Murdered deputy was talking to suspects before death, prosecutors say

A 35-year-old Detroit man who was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting and torturing his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2020 is now charged with hiring someone to kill her less than a month before pre-trial proceedings were scheduled to begin, prosecutors say. Billy Ray Cromer was arrested and charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the death 32-year-old Tiffany Joseph, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “And this is how I am left to remember my baby,” says Sherrie. Every day, five times a day, Sherrie says she sits in her son’s room, decorated with his accomplishments and his favorite belongings. Because when she walks in, “I feel like I'm with him, I just feel like I'm with him,” says Sherrie.
DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a black Dodge Journey Detroit police believe was involved in a deadly shooting on the city’s west side Saturday night. Police officials say a 23-year-old man was shot just before 8 p.m. in the 8100 block of Parkland – near Joy Road and Outer Drive.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, a man died from his stab wounds in Toledo. After 10:00 p.m. on July 23, TPD responded to a call for a man who had been stabbed in the front yard of a home on the 400 block of Northdale Rd, according to a press release from TPD.
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Roseville mother was taken into custody after her child ingested heroin and stopped breathing July 23. A Michigan State trooper who was patrolling Roseville was first flagged down by the woman Saturday morning who frantically handed the 18-month-old toddler to the officer around 10:30 a.m.
HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – A 27-year-old woman has died after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Harrison Township that apparently started in the kitchen. Firefighters were called to the Village Green on Lake St. Clair apartment complex after receiving reports of a fire shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old has died after he drowned in a swimming pond at the KOA Campground in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called Saturday at 5:23 p.m. after the teen went missing for about 20 minutes. His last known location was the swimming pond.
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a controversial move, the City of River Rouge is reinstating a police officer who was placed on paid administrative leave over a year ago. The officer, who is married to a city councilman, was suspended with pay after she allegedly pulled her gun on another motorist after a fender bender in front of city hall.
DETROIT – A 40-year-old Detroit man who was accused of violently assaulting his pregnant girlfriend nearly two years ago has now been charged in her murder. At 11:07 p.m. on July 5, 2022, police were called to a home in the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue in Detroit where they found Tiffany Joseph, 32, dead. Joseph had been shot multiple times.
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that killed 3 people on I-94. At 2:55 a.m., MSP responded to the crash on I-94 near Monroe Street. Investigators said a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it crossed the median into westbound traffic.
Years before he killed Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts with an assault weapon, Ehmani Davis had begun to exhibit mental health issues that prompted his exasperated mother to repeatedly call police and ask he be committed to a hospital. Eastpointe police records and video obtained by WXYZ show Davis, who...
DAVISON TWP., MI – Police in Davison Township are investigating a shooting from early this month in which a man was shot after walking into the wrong apartment. Davison Township police said a 20-year-old Davison man was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. July 3 when he inadvertently walked into the wrong apartment.
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials say a small aircraft crashed in Ray Township on Sunday afternoon. Macomb Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a plane attempted to take off and crashed after being 75 feet off the ground. According to the tweet, a dog and three people were in the...
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Friday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made the ruling after...
LANSING (WWJ) - A 62-year-old Oakland County man faces several charges after officials say he ripped off prospective business owners out of thousands of dollars after their deals fell through. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Denny DiCapo of Rochester Hills faces time behind bars after he was arraigned on...
