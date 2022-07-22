ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Murdered deputy was talking to suspects before death, prosecutors say

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Devante Jones was...

Law & Crime

Detroit Man Charged with Torturing Pregnant Girlfriend Later Had Her Killed in Murder-For-Hire Plot: Authorities

A 35-year-old Detroit man who was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting and torturing his then-pregnant girlfriend in 2020 is now charged with hiring someone to kill her less than a month before pre-trial proceedings were scheduled to begin, prosecutors say. Billy Ray Cromer was arrested and charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the death 32-year-old Tiffany Joseph, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, a man died from his stab wounds in Toledo. After 10:00 p.m. on July 23, TPD responded to a call for a man who had been stabbed in the front yard of a home on the 400 block of Northdale Rd, according to a press release from TPD.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

3 killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Taylor, MSP investigating

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that killed 3 people on I-94. At 2:55 a.m., MSP responded to the crash on I-94 near Monroe Street. Investigators said a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it crossed the median into westbound traffic.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Plane with 3 on board crashes in Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Macomb County on Sunday. The crash happened at a city airport in the area of 27 Mile & Indian Trail in Ray Township. According to authorities, a plane attempted to take...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

