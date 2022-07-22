Nio, EV Peers Surge, Alibaba Edges Higher As Hang Seng Takes Strong Cues From Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Seoul and Shanghai declined. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rose. Japan reported its inflation rose at a slower pace in June, with food prices growing 6.5% year-on-year compared to 12.3% in May and the increase in energy costs falling to 16.5% from 20.8%. Core inflation excluding volatile energy and food prices rose to 2.6% from 2.2% the month before. The Bank of Japan has indicated that unlike the Federal Reserve and other central banks, however, it does not intend to raise its minus 0.1% benchmark interest rate to counter the trend given that wages are not rising in tandem with prices, constraining consumer demand.

