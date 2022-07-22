ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nio, EV Peers Surge, Alibaba Edges Higher As Hang Seng Takes Strong Cues From Wall Street

By Bhavik Nair
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S.-listed Chinese electric-vehicle stocks surged in early Hong Kong trading on Friday, with Nio Inc NIO and Li Auto Inc LI adding more than 4%, following a firmer close on Wall Street overnight for a third straight session. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% at the open after having...

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Spikes 754 Points Despite IBM, J&J Earnings Slumps

Stocks shot higher out of the gate Tuesday – and never looked back. Despite a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports and lackluster housing data, today's rally was broad-based, with all 11 sectors gaining ground. Communication services (+3.6%) led the way, with Netflix (NFLX, +5.6%) a notable advancer ahead of tonight's Q2 earnings release.
STOCKS
Fortune

Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China Steps Back: Belt And Road Spending In Russia Drops To Zero To Avoid Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

China’s Belt and Road Initiative investments in Russia have fallen to zero for the first time, despite pressure over Xi Jinping’s flagship policy. What Happened: According to new data, Beijing signed no new deals with Russian entities under its Belt and Road Initiative in the first half of 2022, signaling Xi Jinping’s reluctance to incur sanctions amid the Ukraine war.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Mark Cuban Warns Crypto Faces Nightmare From SEC's Next Move: 'Wait Till You See What They Come Up With'

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban has warned that the Security and Exchange Commission's (SEC) next steps to regulate cryptocurrency would be a nightmare for the industry. What Happened: “Wait till you see what they come up with for registration of tokens. That's the nightmare that's waiting for the crypto industry,” said Cuban in a tweet on Saturday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 23, 2022

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. DeFi has bet big on ‘zero knowledge’. Fed could add another 0.75 rate hike.
MARKETS
Benzinga

After Vladimir Putin's Warning, EU Looks To Replace Gas From Russia With Nigerian Supplies

Following threats of a supply cut from Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, the European Union changed gears seeking additional gas supplies from Nigeria. What Happened: Matthew Baldwin, deputy director general of the European Commission's energy department, while speaking in Nigeria where he held meetings with Africa's largest oil producer Nigeria NLG, said that the bloc is preparing for potential Russian supply cuts, Reuters reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher after further gains on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Seoul and Shanghai declined. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rose. Japan reported its inflation rose at a slower pace in June, with food prices growing 6.5% year-on-year compared to 12.3% in May and the increase in energy costs falling to 16.5% from 20.8%. Core inflation excluding volatile energy and food prices rose to 2.6% from 2.2% the month before. The Bank of Japan has indicated that unlike the Federal Reserve and other central banks, however, it does not intend to raise its minus 0.1% benchmark interest rate to counter the trend given that wages are not rising in tandem with prices, constraining consumer demand.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Drift Lower As Traders Eye Big Week

Asian markets slipped Monday at the start of a key week for equities as the Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates again and some of the world's biggest companies report earnings. While the US central bank is widely expected to hike borrowing costs by 75 basis points, traders will...
STOCKS
AFP

The centuries-old mines stirring Japan-South Korea tensions

Under a split-top mountain on the Japanese island of Sado lies a network of centuries-old mines that have sparked a new diplomatic row with South Korea. - 'A part of our history' - Wartime issues like forced labour have soured ties between Japan and South Korea, and Seoul has formed a task force to push back against the UNESCO bid.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
