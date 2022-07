Iowa City Police say an Illinois woman was still drunk after driving all the way from Chicago to the Johnson County Jail to bail out a friend. Jail staff report 29-year-old Jordin Robinson showed signs of impairment when she arrived at the facility around 5:30 Sunday morning in her 2022 Volkswagen. Police say she admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a breath alcohol level of .171%. Robinson allegedly said her last drink was back in Chicago at 11:30pm.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO