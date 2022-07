With less than two months until the Virginia Tech Hokies kick-off their 2022 season it is time to take a deeper look at VT’s schedule. Over the next few weeks I am going to provide my thoughts and expectations, on the matchups, over three articles breaking the year into four game bites. Everyone is hungry for some VT football! Don’t worry, baby birds, we’ll feed you!

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO