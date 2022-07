Northwest Meyers Cove, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the Woodtick Fire the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office has announced an evacuation Status for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in SET status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

LEMHI COUNTY, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO