Hamlin County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hamlin, Spink by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Hamlin;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY At 1109 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Heuvelton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam, Lisbon, Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton, Morley, Waddington, Madrid, Morristown, Chipman, De Peyster, Jacques Cartier State Park and West Potsdam. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Day; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Day County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 719 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ferney, or 11 miles south of Groton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bristol around 730 AM CDT. Butler and Lily around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Webster, Antelope Lake, Rush Lake, Waubay, Bitter Lake and Blue Dog Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota Grant County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Browns Valley to Garden City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Browns Valley, Lake Traverse Housing Units and Peever Flats Housing around 805 AM CDT. Long Lake around 810 AM CDT. Beardsley, Yankeetown and Tinkertown around 815 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hazel, Bonanza Grove, Barry, Goose Lake, Big Stone Lake, Lismore Colony, Thomas, Kellerton Church, Big Stone Colony, Clinton, Hamlin Education Center, Hayti and Lagoona Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY At 1109 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Heuvelton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam, Lisbon, Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton, Morley, Waddington, Madrid, Morristown, Chipman, De Peyster, Jacques Cartier State Park and West Potsdam. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:02:00 Expires: 2022-07-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeast, and north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, northwestern St. Martin and central St. Landry Parishes through 815 AM CDT At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Palmetto to near Breaux Bridge to Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was west at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Leonville, Arnaudville, Broussard, Youngsville, Sunset, Port Barre, Henderson, Washington, Grand Coteau, Loreauville, Cankton and Lydia. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 97 and 118. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA

