ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘It’s very sad’: Used car thefts increase as car values skyrocket

By Kate Bieri, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0cKt_0goSf3hM00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — De’Anna Poe’s 2014 Hyundai Elantra was stolen not once but twice in three weeks in the greater Memphis area.

“It’s very sad,” she told FOX13. “The first time, I didn’t have much gas, so once they made it down the road, they kind of ran out of gas.”

She believes the criminal broke her window and used a USB cable to steal her Elantra, which is a known security flaw in Hyundai and Kia vehicles, according to Car and Driver.

“They’re taking them from people who are very hardworking,” the mother of two explained. “And doing what they have to do to get their kids from here to there.”

Thefts of used cars across the United States increased by eight percent this past year, according to the National Crime Insurance Bureau. The bureau suspects a 35% increase in used car values is driving the escalating number of thefts.

“Crime is a business,” wrote David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “The business of auto-related crimes is very good in many of our neighborhoods.”

However, there is technology to help a driver locate a vehicle after it has been stolen. Stereo One in Memphis sells a Compustar T-13 with a drone that can detect your vehicle wherever it is located. Even if a thief disconnects your car battery, the battery of this device will last for weeks.

“It’ll actually tell you where the car is, down to ten feet, with an actual address,” said Greg Mitchell, the manager of the store.

The unit runs about $850, but Mitchell said the demand has been extremely high in the past six months.

However, the value of finding a car after it has been stolen is “priceless,” he said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman jumps out moving car during police pursuit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle. Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man uses Apple AirTag to help police locate stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cutting-edge tracking technology helped a High Point Terrace resident get his stolen SUV back. It’s been a tough month for the SUV owner. On July 2, someone broke out his Hyundai Santa Fe’s passenger window and damaged the steering column. A police report says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pushed out window, dragged to dumpster: Neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead Sunday after police responded to a shooting call at the Manor Park East Apartments in South Memphis. Family members identified him as Timothy Pinkins who was visiting a friend at the time of his death. Memphis police said the shooter fled the scene. One of the apartment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

How to prevent your car from being broken into or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're seeing more and more vehicles being broken into or stolen, so we’re looking into steps drivers can take to help deter these crimes. There are some things you just can’t control. Broken into vehicles and theft are two of them; however, all hope is not lost. As drivers, we can take some approaches ourselves to help steer thieves away.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Car hits cyclist on sidewalk after altercation in street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A frightening moment of apparent road rage was captured on video on a Memphis street Thursday afternoon. The altercation was captured on a dash camera by a driver who witnessed it. The driver who provided the video wished to remain anonymous. The witness says it happened...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Hyundai#Usb#Kia
actionnews5.com

Under-insulated homes cause higher utility bill, expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is still under a heat advisory, and many Mid-Southerners are looking for ways to bring down the high cost of next month’s utility bill. Stacey Fitzgerald-Redd is an insulation expert. She said nine of 10 homes in the US are under-insulated, which means higher costs for you to cool down your home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nutbush residence closed as public nuisance: DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nutbush residence has been closed as a public nuisance after the D.A. Office said it has been associated with drug trafficking, violent crime and homicides. Neighbors in the area described the home in the 1600 block of National Street as a “crack house” where people...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

Victim’s car stolen from apartment complex, dumped in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man says his car has been vandalized for the third time this summer, and police are searching for suspects who stole his car Friday morning and dumped it in Binghampton. Deep into the dog days of summer, Joshua Wylie says crime is heating up at the High Point Apartments on Highland. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crittenden County deputies shut down backyard pot farm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says thanks to the efforts of several area law enforcement agencies, they have closed another drug house and taken two people into custody. The sheriff’s department said the Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Drug Task Force did a ground and air sweep...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD reports car break-ins up from last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a string of break-ins, and the problem is not only affecting vehicle owners, but also auto glass repair shops. Midtown resident Kent Suslavich said after having his car broken into once last month at Madison at Mclean, he’s back repairing his truck’s car window for the second time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects fire over 20 shots at North Memphis home, car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting outside of a North Memphis home. Officers responded to the shooting after midnight Tuesday at a home on McNeil Street. Police say four people were inside when they heard a barrage of gunfire. The home and a car in the driveway were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hit, killed by vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Separate shootings leave two dead in one day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after being killed Sunday morning in separate shootings. A man was shot dead Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Officers pronounced the victim dead on the scene. The known suspect fled the scene, according to police. MPD later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
108K+
Followers
115K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy