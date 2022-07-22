ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Two Rochester Police officers shot Thursday night, one killed

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEYg2_0goSdH2h00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police announced Friday morning the names of the officers who were shot in what police called an overnight ambush.

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz died following the Thursday night attack in northeast Rochester.

Police say the 29 -year-old veteran of the Rochester Police Department was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he later died.

His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was shot at least once in the lower body. Police say Seng was taken to Rochester General Hospital where he was treated and released.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in northeast Rochester.

Police say a female bystander was also shot during the attack. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester police are still searching for the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate two separate late night shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate shooting incidents in the late night hours of Monday. The first incident happened just after 10:15 p.m. when police say a shot was fired during a fight at a vigil on the 400 block of Dewey Avenue, near Emerson Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Weapon, DWI charges for man arrested in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man faces weapon and DWI charges after being arrested by state police in Rochester Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Tysheem Holford, 32, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon third degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Gunshots fired into car with woman inside on Clifford Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a car with a woman inside Monday night. Just after 7:00 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue near Portland Avenue for the report that a female had been shot. When police arrived to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Bar fight leads to city's 44th homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Police responded to Lyell Avenue just west of Broad Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:42 a.m. They found Derek Taylor, 36, had been shot at least once in his torso. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Hudson Avenue, in critical condition

Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition after he was shot on Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. near Norton Street. Police say they were called for a reported shooting and car accident. They found a 30-year-old city man had...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Strong Hospital
spectrumlocalnews.com

Funeral services Monday for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

​FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Funeral services for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot July 21 on Bauman Street, will take place Monday, August 1 at 12 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Visitaion for Mazurkiewicz will be held July 31 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral...
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify man shot and killed during party at restaurant

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have identified a man shot and killed while attending an after-hours party over the weekend. Officers responded to North Clinton Avenue near Geneva Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. Anthony Rosario, 26, was found inside Blackout Soul Food, shot...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Court papers allege suspect had 'intent to kill both [Rochester] Police Officers'

Rochester, N.Y. — There's new information about the shooting death of a Rochester Police officer and the wounding of his partner. Court paperwork obtained by 13WHAM alleges Kelvin Vickers, 21, shot both officers with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. They were conducting a detail as part of a murder investigation on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested for Trespassing

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 1:30 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Christopher L. Planty, age 33, of Newark, New York. Planty entered a dwelling in the Town of Seneca Falls without permission. Planty was charged with one count of Criminal trespass in the second degree, a misdemeanor.
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Motorcycle passenger killed in collision with deer

BYRON, N.Y. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and the bike's driver is in the hospital following a crash Sunday night in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron. Troopers say a bike driven by 30-year-old Leland Fuller IV of Byron was heading east on Cockram Rd. shortly after 8 PM when it hit a deer. Both Fuller and his passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, also of Byron, were ejected.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with sticker purchase arraigned in Erie County Court

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga store owner accused of gifting cannabis with a sticker purchase was arraigned in Erie County Court on Monday. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old David A. Zale, Jr. of Lancaster was arraigned on Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

70-year-old dead in Canandaigua crash near Lake Hill Rd.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man is dead following a crash on Lake Hill Road Sunday, state police announced Monday. Authorities say deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Once at the location, they found an unresponsive 70-year-old man. State police say...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Penfield man accused of threatening coworker with nail gun

Macedon, N.Y. — A Penfield man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a coworker at a constriction site. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Zackory G. Rodas, 26, held a nail gun to the back of a coworker's neck in Macedon. He's been charged with second-degree reckless...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester surpasses homicide record in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This year, the number of homicides in the City of Rochester sits at 44, breaking the record for the month of July. This time in 2021, the city had only 42 homicides. The 44th homicide was a shooting on Lyell Avenue early Sunday morning. Police haven't...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy