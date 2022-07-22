Two Rochester Police officers shot Thursday night, one killed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police announced Friday morning the names of the officers who were shot in what police called an overnight ambush.

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz died following the Thursday night attack in northeast Rochester.

Police say the 29 -year-old veteran of the Rochester Police Department was shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital where he later died.

His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was shot at least once in the lower body. Police say Seng was taken to Rochester General Hospital where he was treated and released.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in northeast Rochester.

Police say a female bystander was also shot during the attack. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester police are still searching for the suspect.