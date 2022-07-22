ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in new prime minister as protest site is cleared

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO, Sri Lanka — An ally of the Rajapaksa political family was appointed Friday as Sri Lanka’s prime minister, hours after security forces cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators angry at the Rajapaksas over the country’s economic collapse. New President Ranil Wickremesinghe,...

