Milwaukee County, WI

MCSO deputy recruit class #90 is Sheriff Lucas' last

By Sarah McGrew
 3 days ago
Graduation day for the 90th class of deputy recruits at the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) comes as the county faces many challenges with crime and the agency has struggled with staffing. On Thursday the agency graduated 21 deputies, which is down from previous years.

Sheriff Earnell Lucas addressed the issue of staffing before the graduation ceremony, and said they are always looking for new ways to recruit deputies. He also applauded this class for stepping up during this time.

"The challenges are many in our community and to have additional resources to help us go out there and face those many challenges... we need an infusion of young people that can help us solve and address those issues and even bring some new approaches," Sheriff Lucas said.

Two of those new deputies are Marsalas Davis and Tyler Fettig. Both said they were inspired by family members to pursue a life of service.

"I'm a law enforcement kid so I come from law enforcement with my uncles and my father so I just wanted to keep the name in law enforcement," Davis said.

Marsalas Davis

"It all started with my grandfather. He was in the Navy during World War II and I decided to follow in his footsteps to be a part of his legacy," Fettig said. He was also enlisted in the Navy before becoming a sheriff's deputy.

Along with addressing issues like rising crime and reckless driving, the new deputies also hope to leave a lasting impression on the community and perhaps even inspire the next generation.

"It gives me to be out in the community as much as possible and to interact with people in a positive way to shed a positive light on law enforcement," Fettig said.

Tyler Fettig

"Make sure they're on the right path. To make sure they choose the right decision. Whether it's in law enforcement or not, because any profession is honorable. Just make sure they follow their goals and their dreams," Davis said.

This particular group of recruits also held a special meaning for Sheriff Lucas as it will be the last class he graduates. The sheriff announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection.

Milwaukee Co. Sheriff's Office Deputy Recruit Class #90

"This is going to be my very last recruit class. It has a lot of meaning. As someone who has served in this noble profession for four and a half decades, to be bringing over my final class of young officers, it's very rewarding. I'm very thankful and grateful for the next generation, to know that this organization and this profession will move forward with these young people," Sheriff Lucas said.

