MPD provides community briefing on chain reaction crash involving squad car, injuring 7 in June

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) provided a community briefing Thursday regarding a squad car crash that happened on June 6 near Teutonia and Capitol.

Seven people, including two officers, were injured after a police pursuit ended with two crashes.

As previously reported, the incident began near 24th and Atkinson. Milwaukee police attempted to pull over a vehicle with no license plate for reckless driving. The driver initially stopped but took off, and a police pursuit began, police said.

A Milwaukee Police Department squad car then collided with another car near Teutonia and Capitol.

The reckless driver continued for a few blocks before crashing into two other vehicles near Teutonia and Vienna.

The fleeing vehicle had three people inside. A 19-year-old suspect fled on foot and was later arrested. That suspect was then taken to the hospital by police. Two other suspects left the scene on foot and arrived at a local hospital on their own. The suspect vehicle was stolen.

MPD released a video Thursday regarding the incident (viewer discretion is advised). The video is a part of the department's Community Briefing video series to promote transparency with the public.

According to MPD, the incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, and the Waukesha Police Department is the lead investigating agency. The officer involved was placed on administrative duty. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against the suspect, MPD said.

