ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa nonprofit using gardening to feed community

By Rochelle Alleyne
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAtfv_0goScSXf00

TAMPA, Fla. — Every Friday morning, Alex Baron helps show the community around USF that health and wellness doesn't have to cost you much.

"Welcome we're at the Harvest Hope [Community] Garden here in the University area. It's been around since 2014," he said.

Baron is the Garden Coordinator for the free community garden. It's run by the University Area Community Development Corporation (CDC), a nonprofit that works to better the community through programs and education.

They also provide free food through a free pantry. Both are open to the community on Friday mornings.

The CEO of the University Area CDC, Dr. Sarah Combs, says the need for free healthy food and food education was already great before the pandemic.

"Unfortunately the University Area CDC is a food desert," said Dr. Combs.

And the need is climbing.

"We have been getting calls, people saying 'My paycheck won't stretch it just won't cut it.' 'I'm a single mom, I have four kids,'" Combs said.

To help meet that growing need, the University Area CDC is also planning to expand its pantry to three other locations in the city.

And ultimately, they said the goal is to feed people while maintaining a sense of dignity.

"I think that when we think about food, we give someone a label for being food insecure. But it's our neighbors, it people right down the street that are really having challenges with being able to eat," said Dr. Combs.

The nonprofit also provides cooking classes, job placement, eviction help, and more. To learn about all of the programs it offers, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Tampa community hosts back-to-school block party

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa community came together for the inaugural Back to School Block Party on Saturday afternoon. Inaugural Back to School Block Party was held at Perry Harvey Park. It was hosted by several community groups. Families were able to take home school supplies, like backpacks filled...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Pinellas County nurse gets 'Forever Home'

ST. PETERSBURG — After completing a program with Habitat for Humanity, a Pinellas County school nurse now has the key to a brand new home. Artesha Adras volunteered over 100 hours of her own time building homes for others as well as her own. She and her children now...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend. What a krappy Weekend! A giant pipe ruptured near 53rd Avenue right down the road form me, on Duhme Road in St Pete. Not a water pipe. Oooooh. Much, much worse. The pipe runs from the neighborhoods to a nearby wastewater treatment plant.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

2022 News Channel 8 School Supply Drive

News Channel 8 is once again partnering with the Hillsborough Education Foundation, the Pinellas Education Foundation, the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Unions for its annual Back to School Supply Drive. This year's drive will take place on Friday, Aug. 12.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
massachusettsnewswire.com

Nonprofit Millionaire Mastermind Academy Now Accepting Applications for Fall 2022 Real Estate Accelerator Program for Minority Women

Nonprofit continues partnership with American Landmark Apartments to expand diverse career opportunities in the real estate sector. TAMPA, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Further expanding access to careers in the real estate industry, the Millionaire Mastermind Real Estate Accelerator Program is now accepting applications for its upcoming fall 2022 program, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today. Welcoming up to 50 diverse women applicants, the 12-week hybrid program consists of virtual classes plus two in-person days of intensives at the Tampa multifamily owner-operator American Landmark Apartments, one of the top apartment owners in the country and lead sponsor of the program. Additional sponsors include M&T Bank, Truist Bank, Country Financial and Prospect Real Estate Group.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

How cities in the Tampa Bay area scored on AARP's Livability Index

TAMPA, Fla. — AARP recently released its 2022 Livability Index rating, and it scored how livable cities in the Tampa Bay area are. “Folks in Tampa should breathe a sigh of relief that they are in the top half of communities across the country in our new livability index,” said Rodney Harrell, vice president of family, home and community for AARP.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Gardening#Cdc#Food Desert#Charity#Usf#The University Area Cdc
ABC Action News WFTS

Jurassic Quest takes a bite out of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend dozens of interactive, animatronic, pre-historic creatures will be stomping, clawing and biting their way through the Florida State Fair Grounds. It’s all part of Jurassic Quest, the largest dinosaur show in North America. “Watch little kids walk through that gate, they see their...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
995qyk.com

Parking And Directions Info For Kids Day 2022

We heard it’s going to be a lot of people’s first time at Kid’s Day so we’ve provided directions and parking tips to Raymond James Stadium to help your day go as smoothly as possible. We know a lot of people have moved to Tampa recently and this may be their first experience at Raymond James Stadium. Here are some things to know to get to the event:
TAMPA, FL
islandernews.com

10 Best weekend getaways in Florida

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the vacationing has to, and if there is no time for long trips, staying in Florida offers a good alternative and provides options for a weekend trip without breaking the bank. Practical Wanderlust provides us with some of the best...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Homes That Sold in Gulfport July 15-21

5217 13th Ave. S. (Tangerine) This 926-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1960, listed for $300,000 and sold for $330,000. 6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 2018 home has 9,301 square feet, eight bedrooms, and eight-and-a-half baths. It listed for $3.5 million and sold for...
GULFPORT, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy